Xbox gamers just got a good reason to buy the Fire TV Stick 4K Select - especially for under £20

Quick Summary Microsoft has confirmed Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on a wider range of devices, including Amazon's cheapest Fire TV Stick. The move makes Xbox Cloud Gaming more accessible, making it cheaper to access the service.

Xbox has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to more devices – including Amazon's brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Select – the company's most affordable streaming device. The expansion will allow those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream the latest games, meaning there are more ways to play.

The move enables Xbox gaming on other screens, meaning that gamers aren't restricted to playing on the main TV with their console attached. Instead, they can opt to plug the (currently) £19.99 Fire TV Stick 4K Select into a second TV and game to their heart's content.

Alternatively, causal gamers might choose to bypass the console completely and just use Xbox Cloud Gaming instead – remembering of course that a controller is still needed. It's also been confirmed that Microsoft is looking at an ad-supported tier for free gaming.

Xbox Cloud Gaming launched in 2020 – the same year as Nvidia's GeForce Now – and opened-up a new way to play. Running games in the cloud on remote hardware, it means that gamers can access Xbox titles to play through a different device, including phones, PCs and televisions.

Xbox Game Pass on Fire TV

Xbox Cloud Gaming has quite a history with Fire TV devices, supported by Amazon's top devices – the Fire TV Stick 4K, 4K Max and the Fire TV Cube. This latest update enables additional access on the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (in the US) and the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which are much more affordable.

It's not just streaming sticks that benefit: Xbox has also confirmed that the Fire TV 4-Series and the Fire TV Omni QLED will support Xbox Cloud Gaming too, meaning there's wider availability on affordable TV models. Elsewhere, Samsung and LG both offer support across a wide range of smart TVs.

On top of that support, gamers will now be able to select the streaming resolution (up to 1440p) to better suit more advanced displays. Windows devices will now also get access to the full screen experience that made its debut on the ROG Xbox Ally, so those on a PC or laptop will get an experience more like a console.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What is the Fire TV Stick 4K Select

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select was announced in September 2025 and was notable because it moved away from Fire OS (based on Android), running Amazon's own VegaOS software instead. While there were initial fears that this might lead to some loss of compatibility, that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select offers access to Amazon's own game streaming service Luna, which recently shifted to offering access to Amazon Prime subscribers. This could be a really affordable route to gaming - just get this £20 stick, an Xbox controller and Game Pass Ultimate and you're good to go.

Just make sure you have a decent internet connection to enjoy a lag-free experience.