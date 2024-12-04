Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2024 in just a few days

Quick Summary Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be joining Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost next Monday. It'll be joined by a great collection of other games over the next few weeks.

As we rush headlong towards Christmas and the holidays Xbox is already giving Game Pass members some great presents.

Not only can Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and Core members download and play Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled from today, but the very highly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches onto the platform on Monday 9 December.

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

We loved our three or so hour hands-on session with the "adventure-action" game at an event recently and can't wait to play the full version. We expect you'll be equally as enamoured by it.

Mostly played in first-person (bar climbing and pixel-perfect moments), the game is huge, with big open world levels involving stealth, combat and, of course, puzzles. Troy Baker has a great stab at emulating Harrison Ford's dulcet tones, while the look and feel of the game is spot on.

Even from our brief play, we're sure it'll prove to be the best Indy game for many years and one of the best releases on Xbox in the last 12 months.

All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass owners can play it from day one on Xbox Series X/S or Windows respectively. It'll also be available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming, so can also be enjoyed on Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K devices, and mobile.

Other games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate / PC Game Pass over the coming weeks are Overthrown and EA Sports WRC (via EA Play), which will be available tomorrow (5 December), Wildfrost (10 December), Carrion (2 January) and Road 96 (7 January).

The latter two will also be available to Xbox Game Pass Standard members, who can also (from today) download Forza Motorsport (on Xbox Series X/S only), Hauntii and Humanity.