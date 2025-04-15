One of the best villains in gaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass for free

Quick Summary Xbox Game Pass is getting Far Cry 4 at the end of April, which is one of our favourite single-player shooters of the last decade. That's largely because of the main villain, Pagan Min, who is played superbly by the wonderful Troy Baker.

We previously told you that one of the best games of all time was arriving on Xbox Game Pass... and now you can download Grand Theft Auto V at no extra cost whether you have an Ultimate, Standard or PC Game Pass subscription.

However, that's not the only great game hitting the service for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Cloud Gaming this month – my favourite single-player FPS in the last decade is being added too.

Far Cry 4 is, in my opinion, the best of the Far Cry series by, well, far. Not only does it marry Ubisoft's open-world adventure shenanigans with the most interesting story in the franchise, but it has easily the best villain. In fact, I'd argue that Pagan Min is among the best villains in gaming full stop.

Played by the iconic Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle), Min flips from being darkly humorous to just dark throughout the game, making for an enjoyable yet uncomfortable ride each time he's on screen.

Far Cry 4 Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a performance on a level that neither of the following Far Cry games managed to reach, and helped Far Cry 4 win Best Shooter at the 2014 edition of The Game Awards.

Now you'll soon be able to see why for yourself, as it'll be part of the Game Pass library from 30 April.

Also coming in the second half of the month are SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (16 April), Crime Scene Cleaner, and Tempopo (both on 17 April), Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (24 April), and the "game preview" version of Towerborne (29 April).

Microsoft has also announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Anno 1800 will be added on 1 May, while Dredge will follow on 6 May,

Sadly, Have a Nice Death, Kona II Brume, Sniper Elite 5, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, The Rewinder, and Thirsty Suitors will all be leaving the platform at the end of April.