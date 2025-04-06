Xbox Game Pass gets arguably the best game of all time for free, no strings attached
There's a real treat in store for Xbox Series X/S owners this month
Quick Summary
All Xbox Game Pass members get Grand Theft Auto V for free as part of their subscriptions this month, whether on Ultimate, PC Game Pass or Standard.
It will be added to the service on 15 April, with Xbox Series X/S owners getting the 2022 remastered version and PC owners getting GTA V Enhanced when it's available.
Microsoft has a superb lineup of games coming to Game Pass this month, with a big day one release, one of the most fun shooters of recent times, and arguably the best game of all time being made free on the platform.
The headliner is undoubtably the latter – Grand Theft Auto V. Even though it was originally released more than a decade ago (on Xbox 360 and PS3, in fact), it still stands today as one of the finest games you can play.
It's been through a number of remastered iterations since, gaining enhancements for subsequent console generations, and the version we have today is as sumptuous to look at as it is to play.
It is this edition that'll be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Standard members, plus PC Game Pass subscribers from 15 April. Xbox Series X/S owners will get the improved variant released for Xbox Series X and Series S a couple of years ago.
PC gamers with rigs that are capable enough will even get the forthcoming GTA V Enhanced update at no extra cost, which adds new vehicles and modifications, plus some incredible and transformative new ray tracing effects.
The game itself needs no other hype – it is, in my opinion, one of, if not the greatest of all time. There's good reason behind its original 97 score on Metacritic. And it's one of very few titles to have received maximum scores across many review outlets.
In terms of the other games available on Game Pass in April, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, All You Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, and Wargroove 2 are each available to download and play right now – with the latter two arriving on Game Pass Standard for the first time.
The all-new action-adventure from the developer of We Happy Few, Compulsion Games, will be available from 8 April, when South of Midnight makes its debut. While Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition will also arrive the same day.
Then there's Commandos: Origins – another day one release – and Blue Prince, which will be added on 9 and 10 April respectively.
Finally, rounding up the first half of the month, will be Hunt Showdown 1896 on 15 April.
All games will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but you should check the official Xbox blog post for other details on console type, plus PC and cloud availability.
