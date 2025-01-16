PS Plus getting one of the best PS5 games of all time for free, no arguments

Quick Summary God of War Ragnarök is among the games being made available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members this month. Premium subscribers will also gain access to a largely forgotten Indiana Jones action-adventure, too.

PS Plus Extra and Premium members are set to get one of the best PS5 games of all time this month, as Sony has announced the latest lineup of titles coming to the game catalogue.

From 21 January 2025, the catalogue will include the incredible God of War Ragnarök to download on PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 at no extra cost. It'll also gain a collection of other great games, including another from the Yakuza stable, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Originally released at the tail end of 2022, God of War Ragnarök still stands today as one of the best games on PS5 – and its score of 94 on Metacritic reflects that. It concludes the story started with 2018's God of War reboot and while similar to that predecessor, is bigger, bolder and even more cinematic.

This is action-adventure at its finest and if you haven't already played your way through it, there's no better time to give it a go.

It is available to both PS Plus Extra and Premium members on PS5 and PS4, as is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Members are also getting Atlas: Fallen: Reign of Sand (albeit on PS5 only), SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Sayonara Wild Hearts, ANNO: Mutationem, Orcs Must Die 3, Citizen Sleeper, and Poker Club.

PS Plus Premium members also get a couple of extra treats this month, which are joining the exclusive classics library. Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings is a largely forgotten PS2 adventure that's worth a play while you wait for The Great Circle to arrive on PlayStation.

The iconic Medievil II will also be available.

