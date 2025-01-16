PS Plus getting one of the best PS5 games of all time for free, no arguments

Quick Summary
God of War Ragnarök is among the games being made available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members this month.
Premium subscribers will also gain access to a largely forgotten Indiana Jones action-adventure, too.
PS Plus Extra and Premium members are set to get one of the best PS5 games of all time this month, as Sony has announced the latest lineup of titles coming to the game catalogue.
From 21 January 2025, the catalogue will include the incredible God of War Ragnarök to download on PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 at no extra cost. It'll also gain a collection of other great games, including another from the Yakuza stable, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
Originally released at the tail end of 2022, God of War Ragnarök still stands today as one of the best games on PS5 – and its score of 94 on Metacritic reflects that. It concludes the story started with 2018's God of War reboot and while similar to that predecessor, is bigger, bolder and even more cinematic.
This is action-adventure at its finest and if you haven't already played your way through it, there's no better time to give it a go.
It is available to both PS Plus Extra and Premium members on PS5 and PS4, as is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Members are also getting Atlas: Fallen: Reign of Sand (albeit on PS5 only), SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Sayonara Wild Hearts, ANNO: Mutationem, Orcs Must Die 3, Citizen Sleeper, and Poker Club.
PS Plus Premium members also get a couple of extra treats this month, which are joining the exclusive classics library. Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings is a largely forgotten PS2 adventure that's worth a play while you wait for The Great Circle to arrive on PlayStation.
The iconic Medievil II will also be available.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
How much is PS Plus and what do you get?
There are three PS Plus membership tiers available for PS5 and PS4 owners to subscribe to. All of them provide access to online multiplayer and include a handful of free games each month, but only the latter two also allow you to download games from the regularly updated catalogue.
Priced at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month, PS Plus Essential is the basic plan. It gives you the smaller selection of free games, online play, and exclusive discounts on the PS Store. It doesn't include the games or classics catalogues.
That begins with PS Plus Extra. It costs £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month and adds the ability to download and play games from the curated and regularly updated game catalogue of 300+ titles.
Finally, PS Plus Premium is the all-singing and dancing plan. For £13.49 / $17.99 per month, you also get cloud streaming and the extended library of classic and retro games.
There is also a PS Plus Deluxe plan in some regions, which replaces Premium in Australia, for example. It costs AU$21.95 a month and comes with the all the benefits of Premium except for cloud streaming.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Ciga Design Z Series Hunter – all the fun of Richard Mille without the second mortgage
I never expected to love this watch, but I can't fault it
By Sam Cross Published
-
Amazon Prime members are losing one of their long-standing perks this month
You have until 31 January to take advantage
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
PS5 could finally be getting Gears of War and Halo after game-changing decision
The age of exclusives is coming to an end
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm finally playing a game that makes my PS5 Pro feel worth it
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a visual powerhouse
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS Plus gets one of the best indie games of all time on PS5 and PS4 for free
As well as Suicide Squad and Need for Speed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 best PS Plus games to download first on PS5 or PS5 Pro
Here are our recommendations of what to download from the PS Plus Game Catalogue first
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Should I buy the PS5 Pro? Six weeks into ownership, here's my honest opinion
It's a complicated question, and I've got thoughts
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
5 best fantasy games coming in 2025 and beyond
If you love swords and sorcery then these five upcoming games need to be on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 best sci-fi games coming in 2025 and beyond
Science fiction was a big topic during The Game Awards 2024 – here are five upcoming games to put on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
PS Plus adds stunning RPG for free I'd've paid good money for
Patience is a virtue
By Rik Henderson Last updated