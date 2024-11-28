PS Plus getting arguably the best co-op game ever made for PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary
All PS Plus members are getting It Takes Two, Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem as the trio of free games in December.
They will be available to download at no extra cost from 3 December.
Families are in for a treat in December as one of the best couch co-op games in modern history is coming to PS Plus.
Members of all PS Plus tiers on PS5, PS5 Pro or PlayStation 4 will be able to the download and enjoy It Takes Two at no extra cost – a game that I have personally completed with my daughter a couple of times. It is a joyous platformer and puzzle game that takes you and a partner through an emotional journey.
Presented in split screen whether you are playing in the same room or online, the game puts each player in the shoes of a husband and wife duo who are on the brink of divorce. However, after being transformed into shruken dolls, they have to work together to get back to their daughter and, hopefully, rekindle their relationship in the process.
Developer Hazelight Studios has experience with co-op, having also created prison break adventure A Way Out, but It Takes Two takes collaborative gaming to a whole new level. There are puzzles galore that require combined solutions and the game is steeped in innovation and invention.
Playing as a parent and child is a great experience, but I can also heartily recommend it for friends or partners. It's even better now that it's going to be free for all PS Plus subscribers.
It'll be available to download from 3 December, along with Aliens: Dark Descent and Temtem.
Aliens: Dark Descent (which has also just joined Xbox Game Pass) is an XCOM-style real-time tactics game where you take control of a squad of Colonial Marines as they battle the eponymous alien foes.
It is available on both PS5 and PS4 for all subscribers, although the last game in December's lineup is just for PlayStation 5 members.
Temtem is another game inspired by Pokemon, much like the hugely popular Palworld. It's an MMORPG in which you collect Temtem creatures to take into battle with those from other players (or NPCs).
It's also been revealed (earlier than usual) that PS Plus Premium members will be to download Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy next month, as they join the classics library.
And it's also worth nothing that November's PS Plus games, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Death Note Killer Within, will only be available until 2 December, so download them sharpish.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
