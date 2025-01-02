PS Plus gets one of the best indie games of all time on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary
PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members get The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe in January – one of the best indie games ever made.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered round off the monthly releases.
Sony will soon release its latest trio of monthly games for all PS Plus members to download, and one of them just so happens to be one of my favourite indie games of all time.
In fact, The Stanley Parable is very highly regarded by many others too, having secured a 88% rating on Metacritic. And, in fact, the remastered version – The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe gets an even higher score, and that's the edition you're getting from 7 January.
It'll be available for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4, with tailored versions for each console. All members can enjoy it too, as it's part of the monthly games line-up for all PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.
The Stanley Parable is a witty, weird and interesting puzzle-adventure game with superb narration throughout. You play the eponymous Stanley who finds himself alone in a labyrinthian office, and through exploration you start to uncover why.
Where it's really clever is that the Narrator guides you through the game by telling Stanley's story, but when you deviate from his suggestions, the story adapts to your new choices. There are also many multiple endings, encouraging multiple playthroughs.
The Ultra Deluxe remastered version ups the presentation and graphics, but also expands the original game with new content and secrets to discover.
Also coming to PS Plus on 7 January is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Rocksteady's multiplayer co-op follow-up to the Batman: Arkham series. It's much more action-oriented than its previous DC games, and is a live service game with plenty of extra content to experience.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Only PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can download and check it out though, as it's exclusive to that platform. However, the other game released this month, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is available for PS4 owners, too.
PS Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 for PS Plus Essential, which is also necessary for online play on 1,000s of PS4, PS5 and PS5 Pro games.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Chipotle and Strava team up for the spiciest January fitness challenge that can earn you free food all year round
Burrito Power
By Matt Kollat Published
-
I’ve glimpsed the future and it might just work
After pondering what the next big thing in tech could be, Jon Bentley had a conversation that gave him a bright idea
By Jon Bentley Published
-
5 best PS Plus games to download first on PS5 or PS5 Pro
Here are our recommendations of what to download from the PS Plus Game Catalogue first
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Should I buy the PS5 Pro? Six weeks into ownership, here's my honest opinion
It's a complicated question, and I've got thoughts
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
5 best fantasy games coming in 2025 and beyond
If you love swords and sorcery then these five upcoming games need to be on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 best sci-fi games coming in 2025 and beyond
Science fiction was a big topic during The Game Awards 2024 – here are five upcoming games to put on your wishlist
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
PS Plus adds stunning RPG for free I'd've paid good money for
Patience is a virtue
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Sony PS Vita 2 could snatch the handheld crown from Switch 2 and Steam Deck
Industry experts "confirm" Sony is working on an all-new handheld console
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members getting arguably the best PS5 co-op game ever for free
You just need the two of you
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
I sold my PS5 to upgrade to the PS5 Pro and it might have been a mistake
Do I regret it? Ask me again in six months...
By Max Freeman-Mills Published