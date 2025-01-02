PS Plus gets one of the best indie games of all time on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members get The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe in January – one of the best indie games ever made. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered round off the monthly releases.

Sony will soon release its latest trio of monthly games for all PS Plus members to download, and one of them just so happens to be one of my favourite indie games of all time.

In fact, The Stanley Parable is very highly regarded by many others too, having secured a 88% rating on Metacritic. And, in fact, the remastered version – The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe gets an even higher score, and that's the edition you're getting from 7 January.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - Accolades Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It'll be available for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4, with tailored versions for each console. All members can enjoy it too, as it's part of the monthly games line-up for all PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium.

The Stanley Parable is a witty, weird and interesting puzzle-adventure game with superb narration throughout. You play the eponymous Stanley who finds himself alone in a labyrinthian office, and through exploration you start to uncover why.

Where it's really clever is that the Narrator guides you through the game by telling Stanley's story, but when you deviate from his suggestions, the story adapts to your new choices. There are also many multiple endings, encouraging multiple playthroughs.

The Ultra Deluxe remastered version ups the presentation and graphics, but also expands the original game with new content and secrets to discover.

Also coming to PS Plus on 7 January is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Rocksteady's multiplayer co-op follow-up to the Batman: Arkham series. It's much more action-oriented than its previous DC games, and is a live service game with plenty of extra content to experience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can download and check it out though, as it's exclusive to that platform. However, the other game released this month, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is available for PS4 owners, too.

PS Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 for PS Plus Essential, which is also necessary for online play on 1,000s of PS4, PS5 and PS5 Pro games.