PS Plus adds one of last year's biggest and best action games on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary The latest batch of games coming to PS Plus this month have been announced. PS Plus Extra and Premium members will be able to download Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and UFC 5 for free from 18 March, along with a collection of other top titles.

One of the best action games of the last year will soon be available to all PS Plus Extra and Premium members to download for free.

Sony has announced the games to be added to the PS Plus game and classics catalogues this month, and they include the rip-roaring Ubisoft platformer, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Available from 18 March, the game has scored 86 on Metacritic for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, and it'll be available for PS4 owners to enjoy too.

It puts you in the sandals of a new hero, Sargon, who must undergo a perilous journey to rescue Price Ghassan from the turncoat General Anahita. This will result in plenty of combat to test you, as well as the cunning use of time powers in order to progress.

Presented in 2.5D side-scrolling fashion, the first major Prince of Persia game in more than a decade surprised many with its format, gameplay and crisp cartoon-like graphic style. It's an excellent jaunt that's well worth a download – especially for free.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Also coming to the main PS Plus game catalogue next Tuesday is UFC 5, the latest in EA's mixed martial arts series. It's a PS5 exclusive although there are a fair few games that'll be available for PS4 too.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy, Arcade Paradise, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, You Suck at Parking, and Syberia – The World Before are each available for PS4 and PS5.

PS VR2 owners with PS Plus Premium also get Arcade Paradise VR, so you can transport yourself to an 80s-style coin-op emporium of your own styling to play retro-inspired games.

And if it's true retro games you're after, the PS Plus Premium members get a trio of old school Armored Core games to play on PS4 or PS5. That includes the first ever Armored Core, Armored Core: Project Phantasma, and Armored Core: Master of Arena.

Sadly, as is usual, PS Plus Essential members won't get any of the new additions, although the three games added at the beginning of March – Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – are all available to all subscribers no matter the tier.