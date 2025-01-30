PS Plus getting two radically different PS5 shooters for free

Quick Summary Payday 3 and High on Life lead February's free PS5 and PS4 games coming to all PS Plus members. However, it has also been announced that PS4 owners will largely lose their free games benefits at the start of next year.

Sony has announced the games coming to all PS Plus members in February and they include a couple of big-name FPS titles. However, the genre is just about all they share, as each is about as different from one another as could be.

Arriving for all PS Plus tier subscribers on 4 February, two of the three games will be available on PS4 as well as PS5, although Sony has also revealed some bad news for owners of the last-gen console – it is shifting away from offering PS4 games as part of the service, whether than be in the monthly games drop or game catalogue.

Thankfully, that won't come into force until January 2026, so you still have 11 months of releases to enjoy. Maybe though it's time to upgrade to a PS5 or PS5 Pro.

As for this month's games, the headliners are Payday 3 and High on Life, with the latter available on both PS5 and PS4.

They are to be joined by Pac-Man World Re-Pac, which will also be available on both console generations.

Payday 3 is a co-op crime shooter sequel from Starbreeze Studios that. like its predecessors, tasks you with major heists across multiple locations.

In comparison, High on Life is a madcap, highly comedic single-player FPS that gives you control over a host of sentient, wise-cracking weapons.

It released in 2022 and found itself embroiled in controversy after its co-creator, writer and voice actor Justin Roiland was accused of domestic violence and abuse (charges that were since dropped due to lack of evidence). He left the company, Squanch Games, soon after but clearly his mark is all over the game, so you'll have to decide how comfortable you feel in playing it.

In all honesty, it's very funny, a bit crazy and well worth a play-through, especially if you're a fan of Rick and Morty (also co-created by Roiland). And the small team at Squanch Games deserve some recognition for the work they've put in.

The final game, Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remaster of the 2004 platformer starring everyone's favourite pill gobbler.

All three games will be available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members (plus Deluxe in Australia). And remember that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be leaving the service on Monday 3 February 2025, so make sure you redeem them by then.