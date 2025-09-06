Sony PS5 Pro just dropped to new record low price – but only for 24 hours!
EE is selling the PS5 Pro for £630, a record £65 discount for the console!
Today marks the commencement of EE Game Day, with the UK's network provider bringing a batch of promotions to the fore – but they're time-limited, so you'll need to act quickly!
The top deal going, from my perspective, is that Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro has dropped to its lowest-ever price, with almost 10% cut from the official asking price. This is a rare deal indeed.
Check out the PS5 Pro price-drop deal here
I still don't own a Pro version of Sony's console, but have long been tempted to buy one – but it's the price tag that's been the biggest hurdle. EE cutting that price for today, Saturday 6th September, and Saturday alone, is a major lure.
Sony's extra-powerful PlayStation 5 Pro console can squeeze more graphical wonder out of your PS5 titles, thanks to souped-up innards that make it the most powerful console on the planet. Its high asking price has never waivered, with discounts a rarity – so this EE deal is one to not sleep on!
My T3 colleagues have long possessed the latest Sony console, much to my jealousy. Indeed, Tech Staff Writer, Max, has recently been getting extra out of the hardware – from a horror game that's wowed him, to a surprise multiplayer that's delivering the goods.
That's the thing about Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro: if you already own a base PS5 then you'll be able to grab any games but eke more out of them, thanks to the Pro's uprated power. It's why the console netted our coveted 5-star score in its November 2024 review.
It's kind of wild to think that the PS5 Pro has been out for around 10 months already. Upon launch it was nigh-on impossible to buy one, such was demand. Now, however, you can not only buy one with relative ease (if you've got the cash) – you can buy it from less from EE's promotion.
So get at it, gamers! This super PS5 Pro discount is a cracker. I suspect it'll sell out fast, quite honestly, and that interest will be very high indeed, given the time-limited window of a 24-hour-only sale.
