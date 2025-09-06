Today marks the commencement of EE Game Day, with the UK's network provider bringing a batch of promotions to the fore – but they're time-limited, so you'll need to act quickly!

The top deal going, from my perspective, is that Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro has dropped to its lowest-ever price, with almost 10% cut from the official asking price. This is a rare deal indeed.

Check out the PS5 Pro price-drop deal here

I still don't own a Pro version of Sony's console, but have long been tempted to buy one – but it's the price tag that's been the biggest hurdle. EE cutting that price for today, Saturday 6th September, and Saturday alone, is a major lure.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £695 now £630 at EE Sony's extra-powerful PlayStation 5 Pro console can squeeze more graphical wonder out of your PS5 titles, thanks to souped-up innards that make it the most powerful console on the planet. Its high asking price has never waivered, with discounts a rarity – so this EE deal is one to not sleep on! Read more ▼

My T3 colleagues have long possessed the latest Sony console, much to my jealousy. Indeed, Tech Staff Writer, Max, has recently been getting extra out of the hardware – from a horror game that's wowed him, to a surprise multiplayer that's delivering the goods.

That's the thing about Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro: if you already own a base PS5 then you'll be able to grab any games but eke more out of them, thanks to the Pro's uprated power. It's why the console netted our coveted 5-star score in its November 2024 review.

It's kind of wild to think that the PS5 Pro has been out for around 10 months already. Upon launch it was nigh-on impossible to buy one, such was demand. Now, however, you can not only buy one with relative ease (if you've got the cash) – you can buy it from less from EE's promotion.

So get at it, gamers! This super PS5 Pro discount is a cracker. I suspect it'll sell out fast, quite honestly, and that interest will be very high indeed, given the time-limited window of a 24-hour-only sale.