A PS5 for just £110 in crazy deal? This Currys Sony TV bundle offers just that

I've already written about this Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV deal, because its my hot tip for the best OLED TV of 2025 – looking into the future there. But there's an added sweetener here: if you buy the 55-inch one from Currys during its sale you can pick up a PS5 Digital Edition Slim for a mere £110.

View the Sony Bravia 8 & PS5 Digital Slim bundle at Currys

Yes, you read that correctly: £110! That's part of the retailer's best Black Friday deals – indeed, we've been live reporting on the best Currys Black Friday deals in particular – with the bundle representing great value for money, if you're in the market for both a great new TV and a PlayStation 5.

The Sony Bravia 8 is the brand's newest OLED TV, which sits below its A95L master – and you can check out Sony's full TV range in order here, for greater context – and given the know-how of this audio-visual company, it's going to be one spectacular experience for both gaming and movie-watching.

I know colleagues who have seen, reviewed and rave about this TV – so to see it hitting Black Friday discounts already is great, but for genuinely decent bundles to be pat of it is extra. It won't suit everyone, obviously, as it's going to be a very specific buyer looking for both TV and console in one.

