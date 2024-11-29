A PS5 for just £110 in crazy deal? This Currys Sony TV bundle offers just that

I've already written about this Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV deal, because its my hot tip for the best OLED TV of 2025 – looking into the future there. But there's an added sweetener here: if you buy the 55-inch one from Currys during its sale you can pick up a PS5 Digital Edition Slim for a mere £110.

Yes, you read that correctly: £110! That's part of the retailer's best Black Friday deals – indeed, we've been live reporting on the best Currys Black Friday deals in particular – with the bundle representing great value for money, if you're in the market for both a great new TV and a PlayStation 5.

Sony Bravia 8 55in with PS5 Digital
Sony Bravia 8 55in with PS5 Digital: was £2,588 now £1,610 at Currys

The 55-inch Bravia 8 has a £2199 RRP, while the PS5 Digital Slim is listed at £389. Sure, the TV can be bought at the great discount of £1499 on its own – making the console's price a £110 equivalent. Nice.

The Sony Bravia 8 is the brand's newest OLED TV, which sits below its A95L master – and you can check out Sony's full TV range in order here, for greater context – and given the know-how of this audio-visual company, it's going to be one spectacular experience for both gaming and movie-watching.

I know colleagues who have seen, reviewed and rave about this TV – so to see it hitting Black Friday discounts already is great, but for genuinely decent bundles to be pat of it is extra. It won't suit everyone, obviously, as it's going to be a very specific buyer looking for both TV and console in one.

Not for you? Be sure to check out my best Black Friday TV deals live report, and my colleague's best PlayStation Black Friday deals, where we highlight the particular best offers within each category. There are loads of good deals to be had. We're also tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals, best Argos Black Friday deals and more on the site throughout the long sales weekend.

