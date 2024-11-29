A PS5 for just £110 in crazy deal? This Currys Sony TV bundle offers just that

I've already written about this Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV deal, because its my hot tip for the best OLED TV of 2025 – looking into the future there. But there's an added sweetener here: if you buy the 55-inch one from Currys during its sale you can pick up a PS5 Digital Edition Slim for a mere £110.
View the Sony Bravia 8 & PS5 Digital Slim bundle at Currys
Yes, you read that correctly: £110! That's part of the retailer's best Black Friday deals – indeed, we've been live reporting on the best Currys Black Friday deals in particular – with the bundle representing great value for money, if you're in the market for both a great new TV and a PlayStation 5.
The 55-inch Bravia 8 has a £2199 RRP, while the PS5 Digital Slim is listed at £389. Sure, the TV can be bought at the great discount of £1499 on its own – making the console's price a £110 equivalent. Nice.
The Sony Bravia 8 is the brand's newest OLED TV, which sits below its A95L master – and you can check out Sony's full TV range in order here, for greater context – and given the know-how of this audio-visual company, it's going to be one spectacular experience for both gaming and movie-watching.
I know colleagues who have seen, reviewed and rave about this TV – so to see it hitting Black Friday discounts already is great, but for genuinely decent bundles to be pat of it is extra. It won't suit everyone, obviously, as it's going to be a very specific buyer looking for both TV and console in one.
Not for you? Be sure to check out my best Black Friday TV deals live report, and my colleague's best PlayStation Black Friday deals, where we highlight the particular best offers within each category. There are loads of good deals to be had. We're also tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals, best Argos Black Friday deals and more on the site throughout the long sales weekend.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published
-
Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal
You’re running out of time to save money on a new tablet
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Buying software or a subscription this Black Friday? Put it in your calendar or you might regret it
Deals are brilliant, but watch out for automatic, full price renewals
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Last updated
-
LG's 5-star OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon
This is an amazing deal for an exceptional TV
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published