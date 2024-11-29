Sony's new OLED TV just dropped in price – it's my hot tip for best of 2025

Yes, you read that correctly: the year 2025! I'm looking into my crystal ball of the future for this particular best Black Friday deal, because Sony's latest OLED TV has already dropped in price as part of the sales. And I hotly tip it as being one of next year's hottest TVs.

Check out the Sony Bravia 8 deal at Hughes

Indeed, this was a deal so popular at Fenwick (where it hit £1779.10) that it very promptly sold out. Your next best bet? Hughes Electrical has an offer which is the current best – and further discounted when you sign up to the retailer (for free) for an additional discount.

So what's so hot about the Sony Bravia 8? Well, Sony is on a role when it comes to making the best OLED TVs. Its Z95L was T3's Best TV 2024, outsmarting all its not-inconsiderable competition – and while that model is very much still at the top of the brand's OLED tree, it's pricier.

The Bravia 8, meanwhile, sits the step below its A95L master, but it's the newest model in the range – and you can check out Sony's full TV range in order here, for context – and I suspect it'll take more than a little of that magic on board when it comes to image quality.

I know colleagues who have seen, reviewed and rave about this TV – so to see it already hitting Black Friday discounts is a great thing. There are even bundled options available – with Currys selling the 55-inch model with a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costing just £110 on top of the TV's price. Bargain.

Not for you? Be sure to check out my best Black Friday TV deals live report, where I'm tracking and picking out the ultimate TV offers throughout the weekend's sale. It'll have all the comings and going to grab while they're hot – because many of these deals have already sold out, from what I've seen.