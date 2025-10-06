I've tested the best-ever headset, but this is the one I'd buy – it's now less than half the price

I've tested a lot of headsets in my time – and I mean a lot – but for absolutely ages I've recommended one over all the other: the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which I've named the best gaming headset on the market. This is a nearly flawless bit of gaming kit that should pretty instantly elevate your immersion, and I'm sticking to my guns even though SteelSeries has a newer, shinier option for much more money.

I'll get on to that in a second, but the important bit is that you can grab the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for 24% less than its full price right now, in what looks like an early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bargain.

Save £80 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon This is the headset I wish everyone could have, with amazing sound and brilliant comfort, plus some genius features. It might still be pricy even with this deal, but it's such an impressive device.

The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has superb sound quality as its foundation, but what really made it my daily choice for years was the combination of comfort and its battery system. The headset has a control hub that constantly houses a spare battery on charge; when your headset is running low, you just remove a magnetic panel, swap the batteries and carry on.

That means essentially endless battery life while you're gaming, and ensures the headset just feels amazing to use day in, day out. Still, it's technically been surpassed in the last couple of weeks by the Arctis Nova Elite, SteelSeries' most expensive headset ever, and probably the best I've ever tested.

I've found the Nova Elite unbelievably impressive to test and use, and its sound is unrivalled – but it comes in at a huge £600, comfortably more than twice the price of this Arctis Nova Pro Wireless deal. In light of that pricing gulf, there's no doubt in my mind that the overwhelming majority of people should opt for the older model, which is still brilliant on every level.

So, while this deal has gone live slightly ahead of Amazons' sales event technically starting, I'd grab it while you can – you won't find a better headset discounted this week, that's for sure.