Amazon's new Echo Spot has been officially reduced for Prime Day – and it's half price

Amazon made headlines in July after launching the all-new Echo Spot product just days before Prime Day was due to begin. To celebrate, Amazon even reduced its price for Prime members, slashing it by an impressive £30. Well, we're happy to share the retailer has done exactly the same for next week's Prime Big Deal Days.

For a limited time only, the Amazon Echo Spot is available to buy for just £44.99, reduced from £79.99. That's a further £5 off than last Prime Day, meaning it's a good idea to buy one now if you didn't get round to it in July.

Take a look for yourself if you don't believe us, and keep reading to find out why it achieved a spectacular four stars in our full review.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was £79.99, now £44.99 at Amazon

The all-new Echo Spot comes with a redesigned touchscreen and beefier speaker inside. It's also almost half price ahead of next week's Prime Big Deal Days.

The all-new Amazon Echo Spot boats a sports a 2.83-inch half-circle touchscreen with a 240 x 320 pixel resolution, and is available in three stylish colours. Luckily enough, each colour is included in the deal, so you're able to choose one that suits your space nest.

There's a 1.73-inch full range front-firing speaker built in, allowing you to play music, podcasts and audiobooks, whilst also interacting with the assistant as with any other compatible device. That includes weather reports, setting timers and alarms, or controlling other smart home kit.

As there's no camera on the Echo Spot, it's safe and secure for bedroom use. Check out the 3 ways I use the Amazon Echo Spot in my morning routine to find out more.