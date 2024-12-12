Your O2 Android phone will now come with Epic Games Store preinstalled

Quick Summary
Android phones using the O2 network are about to get a killer gaming boost.
Epic Games Store will soon be pre-installed on the devices, making it easier than ever to enjoy to downtime.
If you're using an Android phone on the O2 network, there's a significant gaming upgrade coming for you. That's because the brand's parent company – Telefónica – has just announced a new deal with Epic Games.
That new partnership will see both Fortnite and the Epic Games Store pre-installed on compatible Android handsets from the brand. That will make the game far more accessible, with millions of devices affected.
That's not the only game which will come available, though. The Epic Games Store will also bring easier access to popular titles like Rocket League and Fall Guys.
The partnership between the two brands runs deep. Telefónica was the first mobile network to introduce direct carrier billing in the Epic Games Store, while the O2 Arena also featured as part of an interactive music experience in Fortnite during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It's not just the current crop of titles which users will gain access to, either. Speaking about the new development, Epic Games' Senior Director for Growth Partnerships, Michael Modon, said, "Thanks to our partnership with Telefonica, players will now be able to access the Epic Games Store, Fortnite and soon games from third party developers directly on their Android device. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Telefonica to bring even more benefits to players.”
That seems to suggest that other games will be included on the mobile app store soon. That could be a coup for gamers, who will have a one-stop shop to access all of their favourite titles and content.
While the last sentence remains vague, it certainly sounds interesting, and we'll be keeping a close eye on other developments which come about. The partnership claims to offer a more competitive ecosystem for Android players, giving them another choice beyond the current crop of conventional app marketplaces.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Lockin’s new smart lock doubles as a video doorbell and reads your palms
Lockin launches the 4-in-1 Smart Lock and its recognition is seriously impressive
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Pixel 9a exposed – major leak reveals specs, price and more
Google’s affordable Pixel phone for 2025 shares all
By Chris Hall Published
-
It's time to dig out those Rock Band guitars again, Fortnite gives them new life
Dust off your Rock Band 4 accessories and get strumming once more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Epic Games Store confirmed for iPhone and Android, but you still might not be able to get it
App stores could change forever
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There will be a new app store on iPhone soon, and it'll include Fortnite
Epic Games Store is coming, but there's a catch
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's sweeping iOS changes will not be coming to the UK, and that includes Fortnite
Confined to the EU because, well, you know...
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Best deals of the Epic Games summer sale
The choice cuts of the Epic Games sale
By Andy Sansom Published
-
O2 now lets you swap your phone as often as you like
While most phone contracts tie you in for two years or more, O2 Switch Up lets you swap and change a lot more regularly
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Epic Games deal gives you free money to spend on games – claim now
Available to redeem until November 15th
By Matthew Forde Last updated
-
The next free Epic Games Store game was hated by US senators, so you know it's worth playing
Stubbs the Zombie will be up for grabs
By Matthew Forde Published