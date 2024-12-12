Your O2 Android phone will now come with Epic Games Store preinstalled

Quick Summary Android phones using the O2 network are about to get a killer gaming boost. Epic Games Store will soon be pre-installed on the devices, making it easier than ever to enjoy to downtime.

If you're using an Android phone on the O2 network, there's a significant gaming upgrade coming for you. That's because the brand's parent company – Telefónica – has just announced a new deal with Epic Games.

That new partnership will see both Fortnite and the Epic Games Store pre-installed on compatible Android handsets from the brand. That will make the game far more accessible, with millions of devices affected.

That's not the only game which will come available, though. The Epic Games Store will also bring easier access to popular titles like Rocket League and Fall Guys.

The partnership between the two brands runs deep. Telefónica was the first mobile network to introduce direct carrier billing in the Epic Games Store, while the O2 Arena also featured as part of an interactive music experience in Fortnite during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's not just the current crop of titles which users will gain access to, either. Speaking about the new development, Epic Games' Senior Director for Growth Partnerships, Michael Modon, said, "Thanks to our partnership with Telefonica, players will now be able to access the Epic Games Store, Fortnite and soon games from third party developers directly on their Android device. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Telefonica to bring even more benefits to players.”

That seems to suggest that other games will be included on the mobile app store soon. That could be a coup for gamers, who will have a one-stop shop to access all of their favourite titles and content.

While the last sentence remains vague, it certainly sounds interesting, and we'll be keeping a close eye on other developments which come about. The partnership claims to offer a more competitive ecosystem for Android players, giving them another choice beyond the current crop of conventional app marketplaces.