Sonos copies Fortnite as it continues to fix its troubled app

Quick Summary As Sonos continues to repair and improve its app, the firm has published a public Trello board so you can see what's coming soon and what's already been fixed.

The ongoing saga of Sonos's troubled app update continues to rumble on. After briefly considering bringing the old Sonos app back before deciding against it, Sonos is continuing with its programme of fixes and improvements – and it's taken an unusual leaf out of the Fortnite book to keep customers informed. Like Epic Games does with Fortnite, Sonos has published a public Trello board showing exactly what it's got planned for the ongoing app updates.

The board, which you can access on Trello here, combines information from multiple parts of Sonos to give you a bird's eye view of the app update progress. Key sections tell you what's "on the roadmap", what's coming soon, what has recently been included in updates and what has already been fixed or implemented. The final column, "what we're hearing & working on" is for longer term fixes.

Will the Sonos app issues ever be resolved?

It does seem like the Sonos issues have been rumbling on forever, and it's certainly been quite a Sonos horribilis for the firm: the app update launched in May, supposedly as a big improvement, but wasn't exactly greeted with delight. However, after months of updates and considerable amounts of money Sonos can no doubt see the light at the end of the tunnel. There's no doubt that the app is in much better shape than when it first launched.

The problems have been so severe that it overshadowed the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones, and Sonos also delayed the launch of some important new products including the Sonos Arc Ultra. That's the successor to the popular Sonos Arc soundbar, a key part of Sonos's product portfolio. The firm clearly feels that the situation has now improved significantly, and the Arc Ultra is expected to launch soon. We're also expecting to see a new version of the Sonos Sub, the Sub 4.