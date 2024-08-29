Sonos Arc Ultra could be coming soon alongside another speaker refresh

Quick Summary A leak has appeared suggesting Sonos is preparing to launch its two delayed products that were pushed back due to the current app woes. It suggests we will see a Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4 soon.

Sonos has had a bit of a tough time in the last few months. Ever since its app relaunch in May, users have been experiencing issues. So much so that the company's CEO Patrick Spence even apologised for those issues and assured users fixes were coming.

Hopefully things are now beginning to improve, with bug fixes arriving regularly for the app, while preparations are seemingly underway for two new products.

There were reports the two products were being delayed because of the app woes, but the most recent leak picked up by Tom's Guide, sees Arsène Lupin posting on X (previously Twitter) that Sonos has "begun preparations to launch its delayed products".

Lupin said the products would be marketed as Sub 4 and Arc Ultra, with both coming in black and white colour options.

Sonos ($SONO) has begun preparations to launch its two delayed products after its updated app was met with numerous bugs. The products will be marketed as "Sub 4" and "Arc Ultra". The Sub 4 features a matte finish, dual force-canceling woofers, and is available in white and blackAugust 20, 2024

The latter element of that report shouldn't come as a surprise to Sonos users – pretty much all its products come in black and white, with only the Sonos Roam and Move 2 speakers available in different colours (and the Sonos One Hay edition if you're keeping track).

The Arc Ultra also shouldn't be too much of a shock if you have been following previous rumours, with a soundbar codenamed 'Lasso' that looked wildly similar to the Sonos Arc appearing in leaks already.

It seems Lasso and the Arc Ultra are the same soundbar and that device will mark the first bar from Sonos that will offer Bluetooth, along with new driver technology. Lupin claims it will offer "Sound Motion technology" to give a "balanced sound that surrounds you precisely from every direction".

As for the Sonos Sub 4, it will be interesting to see if this gets a redesign in terms of shape – the current shape has been around since 2012 when the original Sub was released.

The Sub 3 was announced in 2020, but it looked the same as the previous model. We have had a Sub Mini between the Sub 3 release and now, but a successor to the larger Sub has been a long time coming. Lupin claims it will have a matte finish, which the Sub Mini does, and it will offer "dual face-cancelling woofers".

The leak from Lupin doesn't give a release date for the products, but Sonos does have a tendency to reveal products around the trade show IFA in Berlin. That takes place next week – between 6-10 September this year – so it's possible we could see more details on the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Sub 4 very soon.

It's also possible that delay we mentioned has pushed things back a little, even if only by a couple of weeks. For now, we will have to wait and see.