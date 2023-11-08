Kachow! Lightning McQueen is now in Rocket League

If you've ever been sat playing car-football sensation Rocket League on your PS5 and felt like you needed just a bit more speed, then you're in luck. Mr speed himself, Lightning McQueen (the Piston Cup champion himself) is taking to the pitch. Kachow!

The star of Pixar's Cars franchise fits so well in Rocket League that it's hard to believe that in the game's 8-year lifespan that no-one had thought to include him before. Other famous cars available as DLC in the game include the DeLorean (from Back to the Future), the Batmobile, Echo 1 (from Ghostbusters) and KITT (from Nightrider), but none of them have Lightning's signature style.

Included in the 2500 credit Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle DLC is the main man's car body, a choice of three looks from the movies (including blue and red options for whichever team you are on), some decals to customise your ride and a "Kachow!" goal explosion that plays whenever you score a goal. But that's not the best thing about it. You'll also get a unique player anthem, Rascal Flatts' "Life is a Highway" What a tune.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As an extra cherry on top (or perhaps a bit spooky) Lightning is the first car in the game to have dynamic expressions, his eyes will move while racing around the arena and even narrow in focus when boosting at top speed. Try not to think too much about it but as a sentient car, Lightning technically is feeling every bump of the ball and crash into other players.

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle is out now and available for 2500 credits. These credits can be obtained in the battle pass or you can purchase 3000 credits for around £18.75.

Of course, this Pixar collaboration opens up a wealth of crossover possibilities, how about the car (RC) from Toy Story or perhaps even Wall-E himself? Heck, if Fortnite can team up with Wimbledon, anything is possible.