This stunning Google Pixel phone is a whopping half price at Amazon!

If you're on the hunt for a new phone, there really is no better time to buy than right now. A spate of early Black Friday deals have arrived, bringing top bargains to your basket.
While there are all manner of different ways to buy a new handset, there's nothing simpler than just buying it outright. That's exactly what you can do with this deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Far from just being the last generation of Pixel's most iconic design, its also a killer handset. Frankly, it was a fairly solid pickup at the RRP – but now you can pick it up for half the price at Amazon!
Snag a brilliant Android phone for half the price right now! This is a stellar deal, which is unlikely to be beaten anytime soon.
Check Prices: Google £499 | Currys £499 | Very £499
That's an unbelievable amount of phone for the money. The Super Actua display is crisp and clear, while a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensures motion within your content looks killer too.
The 5,050mAh battery inside should be good for a full 24 hours in normal use, but can also achieve up to 72 hours in the Extreme Battery Saver mode. You'll find the Tensor G3 processor inside, paired with a Titan M2 security chip to keep your device safe.
This is also one of the devices which will receive a whopping seven years of security, OS and Feature Drop updates from the brand. That means your £500 investment now should still be up-to-date in 2030! That's something you don't get from many manufacturers.
The camera is also impeccable on these handsets. You'll find a 50MP main sensor, paired with 48MP units for the ultrawide and telephoto duties. There's a 5x optical zoom on the telephoto, too, making this a great option for wannabe photographers.
Snagging all of that for just £500 is an absolute no brainer. If you're looking to snag yourself a new Android phone, I don't think you'll find any deal better than this.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
