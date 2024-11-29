This is the new lowest ever price for the Google Pixel 9 – you'll pay just £9 upfront!

One thing which you'd always hope to spot among the best Black Friday deals is a top price on a great phone. It's no secret that those handsets are getting more and more expensive every year, which makes a deal even sweeter.

That's exactly what I've found here. The Google Pixel 9 is one of the newest Android phones on the market – and you can snag it in a bargain deal!

Not only will you pay just £9 upfront for the new handset, you'll also get a brilliant contract deal, which means the cost over the course of the contract is under £650.

Google Pixel 9: £25.99 at Mobiles.co.uk This deal on the Google Pixel 9 will set you back just £632.76 in total over the course of the contract. That's a bargain!

That's an incredible deal. It's not even like that price snags you a poor contract. You'll get 500GB of monthly data, with unlimited minutes and texts. What's more, because ID Mobile – the provider for the deal in question – offers a data rollover option, you could end up with 1TB of data every month. That's more than anyone would really need, but it's certainly nice to have.

Then, there's the handset itself. Both the Google Store and Amazon are currently selling that for £699 in the same configuration. That's just for the handset, though – there's no data plan involved. It just goes to show what a great deal this is.

That's a stonkingly good handset, too. I'll admit, the design didn't initially spark much joy for me, but it is slowly growing on me. I also do seem to be very much in the minority on that front, so make of it what you will.

This is certainly the best deal we've seen on a Pixel 9 so far. Getting the handset and a 24-month, 500GB contract for less than most people will snag just the handset? That's a certified bargain.