The official Deadpool smartphone is badass and affordable – just a shame you won't be able to buy one

Quick Summary Poco has launched a new phone designed with the Deadpool and Wolverine branding. But there's a catch, as it looks unlikely to hit the global market.

While there are many factors which could make you opt for one Android phone or another, style is one which really stands out. While it's probably not advisable, we use these devices all the time, so having one which looks the part is really important.

Enter the Poco F6. Specifically, were talking about a new limited edition variant of the model, crafted to celebrate the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie. It's not the first bit of collaborative merchandise we've seen – the Casio G-Shock team brought some watches to the table – but it's arguably the coolest.

The two title characters can be found on the rear of the handset, which is itself finished in a gorgeous Deadpool red hue. It's the ultimate pick for a Marvel enthusiast.

Far from just being a pretty face, though, this handset actually packs in a pretty decent spec sheet. You'll find a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor inside, as well as a Sony 50MP main sensor.

You'll even find a 5,000mAh battery inside, making it perfect for longer sessions. The base model of this handset is designed to be a gaming phone, so it's useful to have some decent longevity under the hood.

There's a single storage variant on offer – 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage – making this a simple purchasing option. Everything is delivered to you by a 6.67-inch display, coated in Corning Gorilla Glass.

So, what's the catch? Well, you probably can't get one. It currently looks as though the model will only be for sale in India, appearing on a Flipkart page there.

That's a shame for users in other areas. While it may well be unorthodox, it's a cool design and something which many collectors would love to own.

Priced at 33,999 Indian rupees (approx. £317; $405; AU$616) this is a great cheap phone option for those who love the Marvel franchise and are looking for a decent handset.