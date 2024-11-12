Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be a pocket rocket, says report

Quick Summary Samsung is reportedly planning to use the Exynos 2400 in its rumoured Galaxy Z Flip FE folding phone. That would give the foldable the same power as the Galaxy S24s sold in the UK.

The battle for the best foldable phone could become even more heated with the arrival of an FE version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. And a new report says that the more affordable Flip won't be a poor relation of Samsung's fun clamshell, it's going to pack more processing power than previously predicted.

The report, by leaker Jukanlosreve on X, is short and to the point: "Galaxy Z Flip FE... Exynos 2400." But while the post may not be big, that's a pretty big bit of information.

That's because the Exynos 2400 is the same chip you'll find inside the Galaxy S24 outside of the US.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE

If the report is true, it means that Samsung is taking a slightly different approach with its FE foldable. Current folding Samsungs use Snapdragon processors, so this is a surprise – although the same leaker suggests that the Galaxy Flip 7 will also have an Exynos chipset rather than a Snapdragon one.

There are several possible explanations for the change. The first is price.

Samsung's processor may be a better financial choice for the firm, especially in the FE version, which isn't as premium as the rest of the range and can't therefore command a similarly high price.

However, it's also possible that Samsung, like Apple, doesn't want to be too dependent on third party suppliers for crucial components. And when it comes to phones, the chipset is extremely crucial.

At the moment, the cheapest Samsung foldable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 . That has a price tag of £1,049 / $1,099 / AU$1,799. We'd expect an FE version to be cheaper in much the same way that the Galaxy S24 FE is £549 compared to the standard F24's £799 (both prices are before any Black Friday deals, which are likely this month).

That means the FE could turn out to be Samsung's first sub-£1,000 folding phone. We'd welcome that.