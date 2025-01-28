Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera details leak – here's what it could offer

Quick Summary The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not have the upgraded camera everyone hoped for. A new report suggests the hardware will remain unchanged.

While we've had great foldable phones for a little while already, many are still awaiting the next level for these devices. There is often still a sacrifice of some kind, particularly when compared to traditional Android phones.

For most handsets, that concession happens in the camera. You'll often find that foldable devices are either missing a camera altogether – often the telephoto lens – or they have significantly less sophisticated camera technology.

That's one complaint which is often levied at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. And according to the latest reports about its successor, things aren't going to get any better.

That comes from the Dutch publication, Galaxy Club, which is normally pretty good with Samsung rumours. They cite an unaltered hardware specification, which sees a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide on the rear, with a 10MP front camera.

The caveat, they say, is that the focus will be on software, rather than hardware. That's an approach we saw used on the recently released Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which focused almost entirely on the software side of its camera offering.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. For modern phone cameras, the fusion of software and hardware prowess is essential to create the best overall image quality. Still, it might have been nice to see some kind of boost on the hardware side of things, too.

That report does also mention a more affordable variant of the Z Flip 7. There are no other details on that one, which leaves it a little harder to believe. Still, it's another potentially interesting development for the range, which is expected to launch around the middle of the year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, for those seeking an upgraded Samsung Galaxy Z Flip model, the next gen might not be the saving grace we hoped for.