Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra said to be getting a flagship feature that really changes the game

Quick Summary A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could have a surprising design change. It's said to use an under-display camera.

If you're a fan of new technology, you've probably enjoyed the constant flow of new Android phones so far this year. That's seen a slew of major brands bring new models to market, which has made for some very interesting comparisons.

The latest addition to that ensemble is arguably the most anticipated – the Samsung Galaxy S25 range. The Korean brand unveiled its new slew of devices, complete with some minor tweaks and feature changes.

But already, leaks and rumours are emerging for its successor – the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. That includes a suggestion from a Twitter user called kro_roe, who suggests that the next-gen device could come with an under-display camera.

The tweet suggests that, on a prototype version of the handset, there's no cut-out for a front-facing camera whatsoever. That's quite a departure, given that widespread consensus thus far is that under-display cameras aren't as strong as those with a cut-out.

Other manufacturers have opted to use software to mask the cut-out. Most famously, that includes the iPhone and its Dynamic Island. Some manufacturers have dabbled with under-display cameras, but they've failed to really garner mainstream integration.

However, Samsung is well placed to employ this kind of technology. It has been making use of under-display cameras in its foldable phone range for a few years now, meaning it already has some pedigree.

It is, however, worth remembering that these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt. The device in question isn't expected for about another year, and in the world of technology, that's basically a lifetime. Technology which is nailed in at this point could be gone by the time any device actually arrives.

Still, it's an exciting development. I'm hoping it's a sign of a more significant hardware change for the new model, which would be welcome after the incremental changes this time out.