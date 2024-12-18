Samsung Galaxy S25 hands-on photos appear in massive pre-launch leak

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25+ has appeared in hands-on photos online. The leak shows us the design of the new device, which hasn't changed much since the last iteration.

As we approach the launch of Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy phones – expected to be revealed on 22 January – it’s only natural that we’ll hear more and more about them. Now, thanks to a photo leak, we can take a good look at the Galaxy S25+.

Samsung is expected to launch three phones: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25+ sits in the middle of the family, offering a larger screen size, but without all the skills of the Ultra.

This mid-pack flagship device gets all the power and a great display, but doesn’t have the S Pen and the camera system isn’t as advanced as the Ultra model. But it looks like the Galaxy S25+ is going to get the slimmer bezels too.

The hands-on photos of the Galaxy S25+ come from X, where Jukanlosreve has shared pictures of the Galaxy S25+.

We can’t embed the post, so there’s a picture of it below.

These images look legitimate, with various protections on the devices common with pre-release samples. That includes tape over the cameras, to stop the owner of the device taking images and sharing them with all the device information attached.

There’s also blurring across the bottom of the device, which is hiding the ID number that’s on the bottom of the screen on these types of devices. That would identify this individual device and could lead Samsung back to the owner.

While that number has been obscured on the front-facing image, you can still read it on the side angle, so it’s likely that someone will be getting a call from Samsung’s legal team anyway.

Back to the device itself – this appears to be the US version of the handset, thanks to the mmWave antenna that’s under the volume and power button on the right-hand side. At first glance, it looks frighteningly like the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, as does the squared frame and overall finish.

Otherwise, the phone isn’t too different to the previous generation of Samsung Galaxy S handsets, which is exactly what we expected.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is expected to have 6.7-inch display, be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500, with a 4.900mAh battery and 45W charging – including a bump to 25W wireless charging thanks to Qi2 compatibility.

Samsung’s focus for the new phones are likely to be the fresh skills that come with Android 15 and One UI 7.0, while also showcasing new Galaxy AI skills.

I’m expecting Samsung to tease the new devices at its forthcoming CES event, followed by the launch at Galaxy Unpacked on 22 January.