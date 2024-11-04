Samsung could launch a cheap flip phone soon

Quick Summary
A cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable phone could be here soon.
The Z Flip FE should bring flip phone goodness to a less expensive price point.
If you're on the hunt for the best foldable phone on the market, your search has probably never been tougher. A range of lesser-known brands have raced ahead, offering specs and features which the mainstream brands have struggled to keep pace with.
Look at a handset like the Honor Magic V3, for example, compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. You'd be forgiven for thinking the two are from different decades, given the drastically different form factor.
In what looks like a bid to combat that, somewhat, the brand unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE last month. That packed in a wide array of specs fans have been crying out for, including a thinner chassis, a better camera and more.
Another things fans are calling out for is a cheaper foldable phone – and it sounds like Samsung may be readying a device for that market. That's according to the notorious Korean blogger, yeux1122, who shared very brief details of the brand's roadmap for next year.
That includes other devices we've heard about or would have anticipated anyway. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim – which we covered last week – is anticipated for around April 2025. The post went on to discuss the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 range, which are both listed as "simultaneous release."
It's not clear whether that's something which has been lost to the machine translation somewhat, but if it isn't it means we could see a bargain flip phone from the brand in the first half of 2025.
There's no word on anything else, though. We could speculate about specs or price point, but it would be rather baseless.
Still, it's an exciting prospect. There's no question that flip phones are the gateway drug to foldable phone enthusiasm. They're cheaper, smaller, and have a retro-flavour which is almost certain to pique more interest than larger, more expensive book-style handsets.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
