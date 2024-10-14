Oppo taking further inspiration from iPhone for another flagship feature

Quick Summary
Oppo is due to announce its next flagship smartphone range this month – the Oppo Find X8 series.
And one it is executives has shared an image and some details of the camera control button on the right edge, adding to reports about slimmer bezels around the screen and flat edges.
When Apple announced its iPhone 16 series in September, it added a new feature to all four models: the Camera Control button. The button sits on the right edge of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and it allows you to open the camera, switch between the different lenses, change the depth of field, adjust the Photographic Style you want to shoot in, and take the picture itself.
Before the month of October is out however, the iPhone 16 series won't be the only flagship smartphones to offer a button like that, with Oppo hot on Apple's heels. We'd previously seen rumours of the Quick Button, as it was initially reported to be called, but now an official image has been shared of Oppo's camera button equivalent.
The button is translated as Quick Launch and it is confirmed to be coming to the Oppo Find X8 series. Oppo executive Zhou Yibao shared an image of the Find X8 to Chinese microblogging site Weibo (picked up by 91Mobiles), and offered a few details about the button too.
He said the button will feature on the right edge of the phone and it has been included to make it easy to capture a moment before it passes.
Previous reports have suggested the Quick Launch camera button will have other features beyond the camera controls, though they weren't confirmed by Yibao. It's thought they could include a picture viewing mode and game mode, along with the camera mode. This would make the button quite different to Apple's current offering which only offers a camera mode.
The image shared by Yibao of the Oppo Find X8 does show flat edges, however – another correlation to Apple's current iPhone line up, and there's also been an image shared of the Oppo Find X8's seemingly slimmer bezels to the iPhone 16 Pro.
The Oppo Find X8 series will mark the first global Find X launch from Oppo for a while, after the company had to withdraw from selling in Europe following a patent dispute.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Find X8 series will feature Hasselblad-tuned optics and it will run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It will be revealed in China on 24 October.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
Forget costly laser treatments – Ulike's first-ever men's hair removal device has arrived
It's specifically designed for coarser and thicker hair
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue upgrades its app with AR feature – but there’s a catch
Philips Hue app gets exciting updates, including AR tools and do not disturb modes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Your Oppo or OnePlus phone is getting an iPhone-like makeover for free
This could be a neat boost for Android phone fans
By Sam Cross Published
-
Oppo Find X8 ready to beat iPhone 16 Pro in at least one area
Oppo's CEO thinks it's something to celebrate
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could resemble the iPhone in more ways than one
Who will do it better?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Oppo Find X8 leaks with iPhone-like design but with a huge camera upgrade
We get a first glance at the Oppo Find X8 design
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo's first UK flagship for years could also have next-level features
The brand is coming back to the European market with a bang
By Sam Cross Published
-
Oppo Find X8 could be 2025's Android phone to beat, if leaked specs are true
The Find X is confirmed for a return to the UK - and it could be epic
By Chris Hall Published
-
Oppo Find X returning to global markets – great news for fans of photography
Confirms that its Find X series of smartphones will be released globally in the future
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I took the Oppo Find X7 Ultra to the Champions League final and snapped 100s of photos – here are my thoughts
That Hasselblad-approved camera helped to capture one of the best finals in years
By Rik Henderson Published