Oppo taking further inspiration from iPhone for another flagship feature

Quick Summary Oppo is due to announce its next flagship smartphone range this month – the Oppo Find X8 series. And one it is executives has shared an image and some details of the camera control button on the right edge, adding to reports about slimmer bezels around the screen and flat edges.

When Apple announced its iPhone 16 series in September, it added a new feature to all four models: the Camera Control button. The button sits on the right edge of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and it allows you to open the camera, switch between the different lenses, change the depth of field, adjust the Photographic Style you want to shoot in, and take the picture itself.

Before the month of October is out however, the iPhone 16 series won't be the only flagship smartphones to offer a button like that, with Oppo hot on Apple's heels. We'd previously seen rumours of the Quick Button, as it was initially reported to be called, but now an official image has been shared of Oppo's camera button equivalent.

The button is translated as Quick Launch and it is confirmed to be coming to the Oppo Find X8 series. Oppo executive Zhou Yibao shared an image of the Find X8 to Chinese microblogging site Weibo (picked up by 91Mobiles), and offered a few details about the button too.

He said the button will feature on the right edge of the phone and it has been included to make it easy to capture a moment before it passes.

Previous reports have suggested the Quick Launch camera button will have other features beyond the camera controls, though they weren't confirmed by Yibao. It's thought they could include a picture viewing mode and game mode, along with the camera mode. This would make the button quite different to Apple's current offering which only offers a camera mode.

The image shared by Yibao of the Oppo Find X8 does show flat edges, however – another correlation to Apple's current iPhone line up, and there's also been an image shared of the Oppo Find X8's seemingly slimmer bezels to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8 series will mark the first global Find X launch from Oppo for a while, after the company had to withdraw from selling in Europe following a patent dispute.

The Find X8 series will feature Hasselblad-tuned optics and it will run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It will be revealed in China on 24 October.