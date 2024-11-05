Older Samsung Galaxy users just snagged a must-have free software upgrade

Quick Summary Users of older Samsung Galaxy handsets are getting a crucial upgrade. That comes in the form of a new security patch.

Statistically speaking, if you own an Android phone there's a good chance it was made by Samsung. The brand is still the most popular in the smartphone space, shipping millions of devices every year.

One reason why people love Samsung phones so much is the constant barrage of updates which come with them. The brand offers regular software and security updates, to help ensure your device is as up to date as possible.

That's exactly what's just happened for users of older devices. The brand has released a security update for the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

That's the most up to date security patch the brand has to offer, bringing the latest and greatest security features to your device. The same patch was given to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series handsets earlier this week.

There's currently no word on exactly what can be found in this update, but that shouldn't really matter too much. One of the most crucial things for your device is to keep it up to date in terms of security. Failing to do so can leave you vulnerable to intruders and bad actors.

That comes as the brand appears to be ramping up its work on the next generation of its operating system. One UI 7 is expected to launch in beta next week, ramping up to a full release in early 2025.

We're expecting that to coincide with the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That looks set to be an exciting handset, complete with a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a redesign overall.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This security patch should offer some added peace of mind for those with a slightly older handset, ahead of the new software and new devices in the new year.