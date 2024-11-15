LG could return to the phone market with a foldable device

Quick Summary LG looks set to make a shock return to the phone market. After leaving in 2021, the brand could return with a revamped foldable phone display.

It's hard to be a tech fan and not admire the best foldable phones on the market. These devices represent the absolute pinnacle of the market right now, fusing a sci-fi appearance with ever-improving specs.

Still, there's certainly work to be done. Current big names in the market, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are good, but still have some issues. Most notably, that includes the screen, which – despite all sorts of claims about flat displays – still tends to crease after some use.

Now, Korean tech brand, LG, looks set to return to the mobile phone market – and it could do so with an innovative foldable phone! The report (from MSPowerUser) comes in light of patents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office last month.

The key part of that technology centres on the folding area of the display. That's traditionally where the most issues arise from in foldable handsets, as the screen quality can deteriorate with multiple movements.

The patent describes adding a 'high-stiffness support structure' in a bid to strengthen the display. That's said to use adhesive layers with varying curing levels to achieve its aim.

Guess who's back?

To see LG release this technology on a first-party device would be a big deal. The brand made an unexpected exit from the smartphone space back in 2021, as it struggled to compete against the dominance of brands like Samsung and Apple.

While it certainly wouldn't be impossible for the brand to make a return, it would be bold to do it only with a foldable handset. While that market is growing in popularity, it's still relatively niche, so wouldn't offer the financial buoyancy of other sectors.

It is also possible that this is simply an LG display technology designed to be sold as parts to other manufacturers. If so, that could mean that this improved display technology affects a wider array of manufacturers.

For now, we'll just have to wait and keep our eyes peeled for further updates.