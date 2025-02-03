Google Pixel 9a could be imminent as documents found online

Quick Summary
Certification documents have appeared online referencing the Google Pixel 9a and suggesting a sooner than expected launch.
It's thought the device could start at the same price as its predecessor and arrive by the end of March.
If you’re a Google Pixel fan, or more specifically a Pixel ‘a’ fan, then there could be some good news for you. Based on the latest leak, the Pixel 9a could follow in the footsteps of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL with an early announcement.
The Pixel 9 series was revealed in August of last year, which was two months ahead of Google's previous schedule for the Pixel 8 series. Now leaked documents have suggested the Pixel 9a might also appear a couple of months earlier than usual.
Picked up by 91Mobiles, certification documents have appeared on EMVCo referencing the model number GTF7P. That might not seem like a big deal, but the model number has previously referred to the Pixel 9a and appeared in leaked images of the apparent device. The documents also suggest the Pixel 9a will come with Android 15 out of the box.
What might the Pixel 9a offer?
What might be more surprising is that the expected launch date is said to be March, with availability before the end of that month. For context, the Pixel 8a was announced in May, so like the Pixel 9 series, this puts it on track to be ahead of previous schedules.
The certification documents don’t reveal much else, but previous rumours have suggested the Pixel 9a could come with a 6.28-inch display with a 2,700 nit peak brightness and run on the Google Tensor G4 chipset – an upgrade from the Pixel 8a's Google Tensor G3 chip.
It's also said it could come with a 5,100mAh battery, supporting 23W charging and 7.5W wireless charging speeds, and there's thought to be a dual camera on the rear with a 48-megapixel main sensor and Sony IM712 ultra wide camera. On the front, rumours suggest a 13-megapixel camera.
Nothing is official yet of course, but reports suggest the Pixel 9a could have the same starting price as its predecessor – £499 in the UK, $499 in the US, and AU$849 in Australia for the 128GB storage model.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
