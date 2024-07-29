Google Pixel 9 set to gain useful calling feature

Quick Summary The Pixel 9 is expected to gain new call recording and AI-based call transcriptions. A new leak says that there will also be an improved Panorama mode in the camera app.

The Pixel 9 could be getting some important new features, according to new details leaked on X. According to software developer Dylan Roussel, aka @evowizz, Google is bringing AI-powered call transcription and recording to its flagship phones along with a redesigned Panorama mode and "other upcoming Pixel features."

That puts the Pixel ahead of Apple, which isn't introducing call recording and transcription until iOS 18 ships later this year, and effectively boosts the existing Recorder features that already exist on Pixel phones. The transcription is likely to be provided by Gemini Nano.

Is it legal to record phone calls with your Pixel?

Call recording is really useful for things like interviewing people or ensuring you've got the right information or instructions when you can't take written notes, and automatic transcription doubly so. I use AI-powered transcription apps to transcribe many of the interviews that I do, and their speed and accuracy is an absolute blessing compared to the slow process of doing it yourself.

On Pixels it's likely to work in much the same way as in iOS 18, with the other person being notified that you're using the feature. That notification is more of a courtesy than a legal requirement. In most of the world it's perfectly legal to record calls without the other person knowing provided that you don't then share the call with third parties.

However, there are some laws around call recording, particularly for businesses. Recordings are covered by data protection legislation, and here in the UK the telecoms legislation introduced in 2000 has pretty strict rules on businesses' use of call recording.

One of the most common limitations is that you're not allowed to share calls with others; that might arguably include cloud-based AI transcription services, so it's likely that as with the current transcription features the AI transcription on Pixels will be happening locally.