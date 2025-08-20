Finally, Samsung brings its Android gaming revolution to the UK

Quick Summary Samsung Cloud Gaming, which launched in North America in 2024, is coming to the UK and Germany. The feature, which launches the brand's Gaming Hub via Galaxy Store, means gamers can play top titles from the cloud, no need to download.

We're in the midst of Gamescom – the gaming show held in Cologne, Germany – and it's the platform for many brands to launch their latest products.

In addition to the latest Xbox handheld console, which I got to trial at the show, I've seen a Switch accessory to transform it into a retro arcade machine, and more behind-closed-doors secrets I can't yet speak about.

It's not all PC and console announcements, though, with Samsung also taking the opportunity to announce its latest Android gaming revelation is finally coming to the UK (and Germany – most apt, given Gamescom's location).

Samsung Cloud Gaming, which launched in North America in 2024, and can be accessed via Gaming Hub through the Galaxy Store on the brand's phones, means gamers can explore top titles without the need to download.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung works with publishers, bypassing the need for gamers to download, install, grant permissions, log in, or any of the other hurdles that can get in the way of mobile games. It's a step beyond what many of the other best Android phones offer.

Samsung Gaming Hub is also to get a redesign, making it the "central destination" for gaming on Galaxy devices. But there's more: later in 2025, Samsung says it will bring "more ways to discover games ... along with new innovations that make the Mobile Gaming Hub more intuitive, connected and social than ever before."

I saw a brief demonstration at Gamescom, where the Gaming Hub clearly defines which games are cloud accessible via a separate tab (and Android icons have an additional badge to notify you too).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You're still welcome to download instead, of course, the purpose of this Cloud Gaming mission being to bypass the rigmarole of getting into new casual games. Now it'll be easier than ever for Samsung Galaxy owners.