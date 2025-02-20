Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could arrive this year – new leak shares key specs
New leaks suggest the specs of the Z Flip FE could be pretty impressive
Quick Summary
A cheaper foldable phone could arrive on the market later this year.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be a top notch handset if rumours are true.
Lovers of technological innovation will adore foldable phones. What was once a plaything in the imagination of a science fiction writer is now real, enabling users to unfurl their display and gain even more space to complete all of their daily tasks.
Well, that's the case for book-style foldable devices. The technology has also been used in the other direction – taking something roughly the size of a standard Android phone and folding it in half, for easier storage.
That's the premise behind devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 – and now, Samsung is said to be readying a more cost-conscious variant of that handset. Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, the handset is expected to offer a lower-cost option for those seeking a foldable phone.
Now, fresh details have emerged about the handset, including a host of key specs. Those come from a Twitter user called PandaFlashPro, who has a solid reputation for leaking details of new handsets.
So, what can we expect? Well, broadly speaking, quite a similar device to the Z Flip 6 mentioned above – albeit with a few concessions to justify the cut price nature of the device.
The report suggests it will utilise the same ultra thin glass and hinge design as that model. It's also said to have the same front camera, the same stereo speakers and the same display, topping out at 2,600 nits of peak brightness. The main camera is expected to be a 50MP unit – just like its big brother – and wired charging is still likely to cap at 25W.
That might have you questioning what has actually changed. The main point of difference we can spot is the inclusion of an Exynos chip under the hood. That's a bold step for the brand, which hasn't opted to use that in any of its models this year, in favour of the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
It's also expected to lose some of the Galaxy AI features, as a result of having a slightly weaker NPU. That will be a shame for some – particularly as the rising tide of AI features is currently being touted as the future. If that's the case, leaving them out here could be seen as dating the handset before it has even been released.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
