Amazon's 5-star mesh Wi-Fi system just dropped again to lowest-ever price

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals aren't, y'know, always the most exciting – but that doesn't mean they can't still be massively rewarding. Especially when products that will truly improve your life suddenly drop in price once again – just like this Amazon own-brand mesh network router from Eero.

See the Eero Wi-Fi mesh router deal here

The Eero line has been a longstanding success for Amazon, which T3 reviewed back in 2019, awarding it the full 5-star treatment – because it's just such an accomplished product in what it does. And with a big wedge of cash cut from the RRP, it's now a total steal for anyone wanting to enhance Wi-Fi coverage in their home.

Amazon Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi triple pack: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon If one isn't enough then this triple pack of the Eero Wi-Fi enables you to connect the main one to your home modem, with the other two placed in different rooms for more expansive coverage. Note this is the '6' version, so it's even faster than the '5'.

Indeed, whether you're looking to buy just the one or a triple pack to cover a wider area, there's never been a better time – as the product has dropped once again in price ahead of the Black Friday weekend. Amazon has its own Black Friday deals, of which this is a key part.

We've done our due dilligence, but of course, checking third-party site CamelCamelCamel to ensure it's never been cheaper – and this recent new price low is well beneath its previous record low. That's great news, especially when many of the best mesh networks can cost several hundred to buy, which is where the Eero fits into the equation so well.

That there are now Wi-Fi 6 and 6E offerings, in addition to the '5' standard here, shows that Amazon continues to advance – and that faster-than-350Mbps speeds are available should you wish to buy the compatible product. Just make sure your connection is speedy enough to benefit.

Given this is a limited deal ahead of Black Friday, there's a chance that it might not last all that long. So if you're in the market for a mesh network expansion, then this Eero option is a bargain well worth considering. Not the most exciting, sure, but still a massively useful product for many prospective buyers.