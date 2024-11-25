Amazon's 5-star mesh Wi-Fi system just dropped again to lowest-ever price

Sometimes the best Black Friday deals aren't, y'know, always the most exciting – but that doesn't mean they can't still be massively rewarding. Especially when products that will truly improve your life suddenly drop in price once again – just like this Amazon own-brand mesh network router from Eero.
See the Eero Wi-Fi mesh router deal here
The Eero line has been a longstanding success for Amazon, which T3 reviewed back in 2019, awarding it the full 5-star treatment – because it's just such an accomplished product in what it does. And with a big wedge of cash cut from the RRP, it's now a total steal for anyone wanting to enhance Wi-Fi coverage in their home.
Amazon's Eero mesh Wi-Fi router connects to your existing modem and offers dual-band wireless connectivity for speeds of up to 350Mbps around the home. That's a great boost that'll benefit many.
If one isn't enough then this triple pack of the Eero Wi-Fi enables you to connect the main one to your home modem, with the other two placed in different rooms for more expansive coverage. Note this is the '6' version, so it's even faster than the '5'.
Indeed, whether you're looking to buy just the one or a triple pack to cover a wider area, there's never been a better time – as the product has dropped once again in price ahead of the Black Friday weekend. Amazon has its own Black Friday deals, of which this is a key part.
We've done our due dilligence, but of course, checking third-party site CamelCamelCamel to ensure it's never been cheaper – and this recent new price low is well beneath its previous record low. That's great news, especially when many of the best mesh networks can cost several hundred to buy, which is where the Eero fits into the equation so well.
That there are now Wi-Fi 6 and 6E offerings, in addition to the '5' standard here, shows that Amazon continues to advance – and that faster-than-350Mbps speeds are available should you wish to buy the compatible product. Just make sure your connection is speedy enough to benefit.
Given this is a limited deal ahead of Black Friday, there's a chance that it might not last all that long. So if you're in the market for a mesh network expansion, then this Eero option is a bargain well worth considering. Not the most exciting, sure, but still a massively useful product for many prospective buyers.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Best air fryer Black Friday deals LIVE – Ninja, Tower, Philips, Instant Pot and more!
Air fryers have the best savings in the Black Friday sales – here are all the latest deals live
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
5 effective ways to slow down greying and keep your beard looking youthful
Frustrated with pesky grey beard hairs? Follow these steps
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published