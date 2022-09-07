Yes, Mint Mobile is really offering 6 months of free service for new customers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As far as phone plans are concerned, Mint Mobile has recently become a top contender for one of the best cheap phone plans on the market.

Offering reliable service that starts as low as $15/month (opens in new tab), the affordable wireless service just dropped one heck of a deal for those shopping for a new carrier. This limited time offer not only offers $100 off the Google Pixel 6a, it also includes 6 months of service by cutting the standard rates of their monthly and annual plans in half.

Save $100 on the Google Pixel 6a + 6 months of free service at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Of course you aren't required to with the Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab), which by our standards is a solid budget-friend smartphone, but the extra $100 savings alongside 50% off any plan you choose is an absolute steal for solid wireless service and coverage.

Thanks to this deal from Mint Mobile, monthly payments for the new Google Pixel 6a with any of Mint Mobile's already affordable plans now start as low as:

4GB 5G/4G LTE Plan: $37/month (was $90/month

$37/month (was $90/month 10GB 5G/4G LTE Plan: $40/month (was $120/month)

$40/month (was $120/month) 15GB 5G/4G LTE Plan: $150/month (was $300/month)

$150/month (was $300/month) Unlimited 5G/4G LTE Plan: $180/month (was $360/month)

Even better, Mint Mobile offers cheap Family Plans (opens in new tab) to fit almost any budget, meaning the whole gang can switch over to Mint for a very affordable price. In terms of sheer value, Mint Mobile's Family Plans are some of the best on the market right now – both through performance and offerings.

And if that doesn't convince you, Mint Mobile even offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) of their wireless service. That means if you're not quite sure Mint Mobile's service is right for you or your location, you can test it out with your current phone for a full week before you pull the trigger.

As someone who looks for any way to save cash at a time like this, Mint Mobile's offer is enticing enough for even myself to give it a shot. This offer is perfect for students looking to save some money and even families who just need to cut down on the monthly bills.

Editor's Recommendations