XSOOH's latest hair dryer is faster, quieter and cheaper than traditional models

In a bid to address common haircare challenges faced by consumers, XSOOH has announced the launch of its new high-speed hair dryer, the XSOOH SP1. The model is specifically designed to achieve salon-worthy results whilst protecting hair's natural health and shine.

Whilst a lot of the best hair dryers offer similar features to the XSOOH SP1, it's the hair dryer's attractive price point that makes its arrival to the market so impressive. With some brands charging upwards of $300, the XSOOH High-Speed Hair Dryer is priced at just $149.99.

Despite being released at the beginning of the month, the SP1 is already taking social media by storm. Thousands of TikTok users have shared their experiences, raving about the dryer's effectiveness and affordability.

The XSOOH SP1 has a ground-breaking 110,000 RPM brushless DC motor and wind speeds up to 22 m/s, resulting in a significantly reduced blow-drying time. The brand claims that hair that usually takes 20 minutes to dry with a traditional hair dryer can be dried in just five minutes with the XSOOH model.

The SP1 also prioritizes healthy hair with intelligent heat control technology. Unlike conventional models that can overheat and damage hair, the SP1 continuously monitors air temperature, ensuring a safe and gentle drying experience. There are also four built-in temperatures options and two wind speeds.

Compared to traditional hair dryers, the XSOOH SP1 also adopts various noise reduction technologies to bring noise levels down to 59 dB.

The XSOOH SP1 has an RRP of $149.99 and can be purchased from XSOOH or Amazon.