Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G price cut to £159 in early Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're currently looking for an Android phone upgrade and want a phone with 5G, a large screen and a powerful camera system then this Xiaomi handset offer is well worth checking out.
Indeed, thanks to a 24% price cut the phone is, in our opinion, one of the best early Prime Day deals, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G now available for £159.
And for £159 the Xiaomi delivers a really powerful all-round package including 5G network speeds, a large 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a triple rear camera system with 48MP primary sensor and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Storage capacity is also large, with 128GB in internal storage available.
The full details of the deal can be viewed below.
This is a great early Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting £50 off the cost of this big 5G Xiaomi handset. The fastest 5G data speeds will be a big draw, as too its large 6.5-inch screen, which will be great for streaming content and enjoying social media. Now £159 at Amazon.
The T3 take: a lot of phone for little money
Despite this Xiaomi phone not being the firm's flagship device, it delivers a lot of phone for very little money in our opinion. 5G data connectivity at under £160 is incredibly attractive, as too its large 6.5-inch display, which is also 90Hz not 60Hz.
The Note 10 5G's large 5,000mAh battery also instils confidence that this is a phone that will run and run between charges, while its triple rear camera system looks feature packed and well supported by a primary 48MP sensor.
It's also a phone that delivers Dual Sim functionality and is unlocked for all carriers, meaning perfect compatibility with any buyer's previous SIM card.
Simply put, if you want to spend under £200 on an Android phone right now then this looks like it will deliver a really strong all-round phone experience for you and leave you with change in your pocket.
