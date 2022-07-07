Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G price cut to £159 in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're currently looking for an Android phone upgrade and want a phone with 5G, a large screen and a powerful camera system then this Xiaomi handset offer is well worth checking out.

Indeed, thanks to a 24% price cut the phone is, in our opinion, one of the best early Prime Day deals, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G now available for £159.

View the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G deal at Amazon

And for £159 the Xiaomi delivers a really powerful all-round package including 5G network speeds, a large 6.5-inch 90Hz screen, a triple rear camera system with 48MP primary sensor and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Storage capacity is also large, with 128GB in internal storage available.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: was £209, now £159 at Amazon

This is a great early Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting £50 off the cost of this big 5G Xiaomi handset. The fastest 5G data speeds will be a big draw, as too its large 6.5-inch screen, which will be great for streaming content and enjoying social media. Now £159 at Amazon.

The T3 take: a lot of phone for little money

Despite this Xiaomi phone not being the firm's flagship device, it delivers a lot of phone for very little money in our opinion. 5G data connectivity at under £160 is incredibly attractive, as too its large 6.5-inch display, which is also 90Hz not 60Hz.

The Note 10 5G's large 5,000mAh battery also instils confidence that this is a phone that will run and run between charges, while its triple rear camera system looks feature packed and well supported by a primary 48MP sensor.

It's also a phone that delivers Dual Sim functionality and is unlocked for all carriers, meaning perfect compatibility with any buyer's previous SIM card.

Simply put, if you want to spend under £200 on an Android phone right now then this looks like it will deliver a really strong all-round phone experience for you and leave you with change in your pocket.

Like the idea of an Android phone upgrade but fancy a different brand? Then check out T3's best Android phones guide for plenty of great recommendations.