Xiaomi could have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 killer up their sleeve

Foldable phones are flippin' fantastic things. Whether you opt for a book-style device – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – or a flip phone – like the shiny new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – there's something for everyone.

The market has grown massively in the last few years, with new models coming out seemingly every other week. That's especially true of flip phones, where the combination of lower price point and more traditional size makes for a compelling option.

But despite a wealth of new models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains just about top of the pile. It makes sense – now on its fourth generation, the Z Flip 4 has had time to refine the formula.

Now, rumours have emerged about a competitor from Xiaomi. The Chinese brand has created a real buzz about themselves of late, with popular releases like the Xiaomi 13 Pro earning rave reviews across the board.

Their current range of foldable handsets only features book-style devices, and aren't available worldwide. Hopefully, that's something that a flip phone would change, with lower prices meaning a bigger pool of potential users.

I, for one, am excited by the prospect of a Xiaomi Flip. Having got hands on with the Xiaomi 13 earlier this year, I was impressed with the device overall. It was snappy and responsive, with a sleek finish and a truly sumptuous camera.

That's one thing that Xiaomi could definitely do better than other devices on the market – particularly with their longstanding partnership with Leica. Add some of their super fast charging capabilities into the mix and we could be looking at the new king of flip phones.

Of course, all of this is speculative. The leak itself gives very little away, other than that the device will be extremely thin and light. But hey, it's nice to dream, right?