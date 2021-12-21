Xbox Series X tracker: where to buy the new Xbox console

Hard to believe it's been more than a year since Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S console. Since then the console has seen stellar releases from Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 to Psychonauts 2 and The Artful Escape. This isn't even taking into account the quality third-party and indie titles available to play.

Of course, actually getting your hands on the consoles is another matter altogether. While the all-digital Xbox Series S is a reasonably straightforward purchase from most retailers, the Xbox Series X has proven troublesome time and time again for consumers. With chip shortages and manufacturer issues expected to continue well into 2022, T3 thought it better step in to help consumers hunt down the console and start playing the latest, greatest games as soon as possible.

The official T3 Xbox Series X tracker is frequently updated to bring you the latest information to secure the new next-gen console. Naturally, there are a few more steps you can take ahead of time to best prepare for any unexpected restocks – such as having your details saved across major retailers, utilising social media and opting for bundles when available – but check back regularly here to find out the latest stock information.

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

GAME GAME

GAME has put its latest allotment of Xbox Series X stock live right this second. This is an all bundles drop with Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and FIFA 22 available to choose from. Next-day delivery too!

Amazon Amazon

Amazon last put Xbox Series X stock up for sale on December 20th, offering delivery before Christmas. A Far Cry 6 limited edition bundle was available too. It all sold out in a few hours.



Smyths Toys Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys has Xbox Series X stock available at a very (and we mean very) small number of stores across the country. The last major restock took place on December 15th, 2021.

Currys Currys

Currys last had Xbox Series X stock up for sale on December 17th, selling out reasonably quick. There were lots of options, including the standalone console, Halo Infinite and several other bundles.



Argos Argos

Argos last went live with Xbox Series X stock on December 17th via Click & Collect only. As its online site is not the best, we always recommend visiting your local store to be in with the best chance.

Microsoft Microsoft

Why not buy directly from the source? The Microsoft store last had an Xbox Series X restock on December 17th, with its highly sought after Halo Infinite limited edition console up for sale. Naturally, it sold out incredibly fast.

EE EE

EE has an Xbox Series X bundle available to buy right now. It's not the cheapest out there but does arrive with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so in theory, you don't need to buy another game for two years. You need to be an account holder to access the purchase page and add it to your pay-as-you-go contract.

Very Very

Very had a restock of Xbox Series X consoles on December 13th. We reccomended going through the app to speed up the procces. More is expected soon.

BT Store BT Store

BT last went live with Xbox Series X stock for anyone that holds an account with the firm on December 13th. Just like PlayStation, BT sends out a batch of codes to its customers which can then be redeemed and used to make the purchase.

Studio Studio

Studio Xbox Series X stock is expected to return in the future. It has a dedicated page that anyone can sign up to show their interest in making a console purchase.



ShopTo ShopTo

ShopTo has been pretty good with Xbox Series X stock, enforcing a one per customer rule (bad luck, bots). Hopefully, another restock should be soon.



