Xbox Series X restock: Amazon stock live now – first time since January

Xbox Series X stock is now live at Amazon for the first time since January. Head on over to Amazon's website right away to get the new Microsoft console before it sells out. With chip shortages set to continue well into 2022, this is an amazing chance to get the next-gen console!

This is the first restock from Amazon since January 27th, proving that restocks of this calibre are quite rare for the moment. The Xbox Series X console is available to purchase by itself with next-day delivery available for Amazon Prime members.

There are lots of big blockbuster games in the works from Xbox, such as Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Bethesda's Starfield and Fable 4. As Microsoft is set to acquire Activision Blizzard, it could also mean the likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Crash Bandicoot could all be Xbox exclusive in the future. Crazy, right?

Looking to move into the digital age? Well, Microsoft also has its equally brilliant Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale as well. No discs, just downloads. Amazon has the Xbox Series S console live now at a very affordable entry price for next-gen games.

Anyone that gets their hands on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, can start playing the latest next-gen experiences from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, and more. Of course, the next big Dark Souls-like game, Elden Ring, has just launched too.

