Xbox One deals: Xbox One S 1TB console with Red Dead Redemption 2 and Battlefield V going for silly money at Amazon

Here's a great Xbox deal from Amazon to warm gamers' hearts this Christmas. That's because it allows you to bag a 4K Blu-ray player-packing 1TB Xbox One S console, a copy of epic Wild West action-adventure Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as adrenaline-inducing first person shooter Battlefield V for a very attractive price point.

Check out the details of the deal in full below:

Xbox One S 1TB + Battlefield V + Red Dead Redemption 2 | now £199.99 at Amazon

This is a quality bundle deal from Amazon. You get the 4K Blu-ray player-toting Xbox One S 1TB console, along with a brace of the very best AAA games on the market this Christmas in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Battlefield V, for just £199.99. Neatly, this deal also allows you to bag an Xbox Live 3 Month Gold Membership for just £9.99, too, adding a tasty dollop of added value.View Deal

T3 very much liked the Xbox One S on review, praising its ability to play 4K Blu-rays as well as its stylish design and quality gaming ecosystem. Both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Battlefield V are also firmly lodged in T3's prestigious best Xbox One games guide, so both the console and the titles you get with it in this deal are top, top quality.

Naturally, with Christmas only a week away now quality Xbox deals like this will go fast, so we advise you to move fast if you want to exploit this Amazon deal. For even more Xbox One S deals, head on over to T3's expertly curated best Xbox One S deals guide.