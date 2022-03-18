World Sleep Day sale offers up to 45% off the Otty Pure Hybrid Mattress

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s World Sleep Day! Getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important for physical, mental and emotional health so you need to make sure you’ve got the right mattress for the job.

To celebrate World Sleep Day, many top mattress brands are offering huge discounts across their range of products. One of the best deals we’ve found today is from Otty which is offering 35% off its Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress.

View the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress deal

In Otty’s World Sleep Day sale, shoppers can save up to 45% off on its full collection of hybrid mattresses and on all sizes, from single to emperor.

The Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress is one of the best mattresses and best bed in a box mattresses . It features bamboo memory foam and charcoal infused layers which delivers a comfortable luxurious feel and support.

Right now, you can save over £400 on the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress, depending what size you choose. For example, you can save £315 on the double, £350 on the king and £402 on the emperor.

To view the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more deals in the Otty World Sleep Day sale.

Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress (Double): was £899.99, now £584.99 at Otty

The Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress is a premium hybrid mattress that’s eco-conscious with its use of bamboo memory foam and charcoal layers. The bamboo charcoal mix is antibacterial, regulates temperature and eliminates odours. It’s also great for allergies and the combination of foam and tall springs is both comfortable and supportive. For more information, check out our Otty Pure Bamboo & Charcoal mattress review .

While the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress is our favourite and top rated mattress, there’s a great cheap deal on the Aura Hybrid. The Aura Hybrid is at an affordable price and with this price cut, it's taken down to its lowest ever price.

The Aura Hybrid has been given the biggest discount with 45% off all sizes. Unlike the Bamboo & Charcoal model, the Aura has four sizes: single, double and super king. It’s Otty’s most affordable mattress that uses a combination of springs to foam.

Otty Aura Hybrid Mattress (Double): was £699.99, now £384.99 at Otty

The Otty Aura Hybird mattress is a comfortable mattress made out of a 70/30 mix of springs and memory foam. Shoppers can save over £400 on this mattress (super king size) in this cheap mattress deal.