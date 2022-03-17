Get 40% off the Simba Hybrid Mattress for World Sleep Day

Save up to £600 on Simba Hybrid mattresses in their World Sleep Day sale

Simba mattress deals, World Sleep Day sale
(Image credit: Simba)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

It’s World Sleep Day tomorrow (18th March) and the best sleep brands are celebrating with huge discounts across beds, mattresses, pillows and duvets.

If you’re looking for a new mattress, Simba is currently offering up to 45% off its Hybrid mattress range, including this top deal on the original Hybrid Mattress. The Hybrid Mattress is currently on sale with 40% off on all sizes, from single to super king.

View the Simba Hybrid Mattress deal here

Shop all offers from the Simba World Sleep Day sale

In addition to World Sleep Day, March is National Sleep Awareness month so there’s no better time to buy a new sleep setup than right now. As we head into Spring, it’s out with the old and in with the new, so if you’re looking for a new mattress, the Simba World Sleep Day sale is the best place to look.

The Hybrid Mattress is Simba’s first generation mattress and features 5 layers of support and comfort. In our Simba Hybrid Mattress review, we commented that it’s “comfortable, supportive, doesn’t get too hot at night and we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it”.

Available in many sizes, shoppers can save over £500 on the Hybrid Mattress today. Depending on the size you choose, you can save £399 on the double, £459 on the king and £531 on the super king.

To view the Simba Hybrid Mattress deal, click the link above or keep reading for more deals from the Simba World Sleep Day sale.

Simba Hybrid Mattress (Double): was £999, now £599.40 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid mattress is a premium mattress which is perfect for all sleepers, but especially people who sleep on their side or back. This mattress has great balance support, temperature control and is made up of 5 Simbatex layers and 2,500 pocket springs. 

View Deal

While the Hybrid Mattress is the best price cut from the Simba World Sleep Day sale, we had to mention this great deal on the Hybrid Pro model. The Hybrid Pro has up to 35% off across all sizes, helping you save up to £600 on a high quality and 5-star rated mattress. For example, you can save £489 on the double, £549 on the king and £595 on the super king.

The Hybrid Pro is the best mattress on the market and one of the best bed in a box mattresses. We also gave it the T3 award for best mattress so we really can’t recommend it enough.

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress (Double): was £1,399, now £909.35 at Simba

The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is a premium mattress that offers premium comfort (as stated in our Hybrid Pro review). This mattress adds an extra top comfort layer, double the number of springs, and an additional temperature-regulating wool comfort layer.

View Deal

For even more deals and special offers from Simba, make sure to check out these Simba discount codes.

