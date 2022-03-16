World Sleep Day sale offers the Emma Original Mattress bundle for half price

It’s World Sleep Day on Friday 18th March, an annual event to celebrate sleep and tackle sleep-related issues. This week, we’ve been seeing lots of deals and discounts from top mattress and bedding brands, including Emma.

For World Sleep Day, Emma is offering up to 50% off its mattresses, protectors, pillows and duvets, including amazing bundle deals. The best deal we’ve found is on the Emma Original Mattress bundle which is half price in the World Sleep Day sale.

Emma is well known as the UK’s best selling mattress company and one of the world’s leading sleep brands. The Original Mattress bundle features the Original Mattress, Original Pillow and Mattress Protector. This premium sleep set is 50% off this week on all sizes, from single (saving £353.50) up to super king (saving £633).

In our Original Mattress review , we commented that it's “unbelievably comfortable, provides fantastic support no matter what position you sleep in and is competitively priced.” We also gave it a top spot in our best mattress guide, so if you’re looking for a new mattress, we’d definitely recommend the Emma Original Mattress.

To shop the Emma Original Mattress bundle at half price, click the link above or keep reading for more details, plus extra deals from Emma’s World Sleep Day sale.

Emma Original Mattress, Pillow & Mattress Protector Bundle (Double): was £1,026, now £513 at Emma

This half price bundle deal from Emma includes the Original Mattress, Pillow and Mattress Protector. The Original Mattress is a combination of Airgocell, Halo and HRX Supreme foam which offers a soft, supportive and comfortable night’s sleep. The Original Pillow is made out of the same 3-layered foam and the mattress protector offers maximum protection and breathability.

If you’re looking for a different mattress, the Emma Premium Mattress bundle (featuring the Premium Mattress and mattress protector) is also half price in the World Sleep Day sale.

We gave the Premium Mattress 5 stars in our Emma Premium Mattress review , commenting that it “offers up exceptional comfort and support, and improves on the Emma Original at a price that won’t break the bank”.

Like the Original Mattress, this discount is available on all sizes and offers huge cash savings. For example, you can save £429 on the single model and save £744 on the super king size.

Emma Premium Mattress & Protector (Double): was £1,128, now £564 at Emma

Save £564 on the Emma Premium Mattress and mattress protector (double size). This luxurious mattress features 4 layers of memory foam, plus a layer of 12.5cm ergonomic pocket springs. It supports all sleep positions, offers great support and is designed to last for years to come.