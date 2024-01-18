Wonka streaming release date revealed, here's when it'll be on Amazon Prime Video

The excellent Wonka may have only just enjoyed its run in cinemas but it's heading to streaming services very soon – this month, in fact.

Paul King's colourful and heartwarming family movie will be available for purchase on digital storefronts, such as Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and Apple TV, from 22 January 2024.

There's no word yet on when it will also be offered as a rental, but the UK purchase price will be £19.99 (according to Cordbusters).

Directed by King and co-written by Horrible Histories' Simon Farnaby, there's no doub that Wonka is from the same brilliant minds as the Paddington movies. The director also helmed The Mighty Boosh, so has a weird and wonderful track record of presenting a bizarre visual feast.

Willy Wonka himself is played by Timothée Chalamet (Dune) who does a great job of echoing Gene Wilder's portrayal in 1971's Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The latest outing is seen as a direct prequel, and does its job admirably.

There are some great performances and cameos from British comedy and acting royalty too, including Matt Lucas, Olivia Coleman, Paterson Joseph, Downton Abbey's Jim Carter, Rowan Atkinson and, of course, Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

We certainly loved it when we saw the film in early December, and think you will too once it hits the different streaming platforms next week. Amazon Prime Video already has it listed for pre-order in Ultra HD.

Sadly, those who don't want to stream the film online will have to wait a fair bit longer for the physical disc release. Wonka will not be available on DVD, Blu-ray or 4K Blu-ray until 31 December 2024 (as listed on Amazon.co.uk).

That could change of course as, in all likelihood, it will have screened on Sky Cinema long before that date.

Those in the US will also get Wonka on the Max streaming service at some point too, as that's owned by the movie's release studio, Warner Bros.