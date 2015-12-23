Win one of five pairs of Optoma BE6 Bluetooth earphones worth £100 each!

T3 has five pairs of high-end earphones up for grabs, head this way to enter...

By

If you're looking for a new pair of buds before2016 rolls around,T3 are here to help. We have five pairs of Optoma BE6 earbuds to give away to you, our luckyreaders.

These earbuds give audio enthusiasts a cordless experience without compromising on sound quality. The BE6 is the only Bluetooth in-ear headphones to be fully crafted from aluminium, which provides crystal-clear sound and elegant design in a lightweight form-factor, making them durable and attractive for all lifestyles.

In addition, the headphones feature Bluetooth with aptX and AAC compatibility, for the ultimate quality in audio streaming.

All you have to do is answer this simple question:

What is the Bluetooth range of these earphones?

(hint: the answer can be found here)

Head this way to enter the competition

