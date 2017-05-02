WIN an Apple Watch plus action movie bundle worth £500 with the new Unlocked movie!

Out on 5 May, Unlocked is a thriller set in London starring . To mark the release, we've got a great competition bundle for you. Click here to enter the competition

The story, from the producers behind Salt and Red, sees a CIA interrogator lured into a ruse that puts London at risk of a biological attack.

You'll win an Apple Watch Series 2 worth £400 plus an action film bundle worth £100. The movies in the bundle are: USS Indianapolis, Mechanic: Resurrection Criminal, Sicario, London Has Fallen· Pride & Prejudice & Zombies, Condemned 1+2, Survivor, Wild Card plus the awesome Expendables 1-3

To win the Apple Watch Series 2 and Movie Bundle, follow this link to enter via Facebook

Terms and Conditions

By taking part in this competition you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the Competition Rules.

Entries must be submitted by 23:59 on 15 May 2017 (UK time). Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all UK residents of 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited ("Future") and Lionsgate.