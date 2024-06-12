BBC's Wimbledon 2024 coverage to get big picture boost that'll please the purists

Will broadcast tennis in 4K HDR again

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023
(Image credit: Tim Clayton / Corbis / Getty Images)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch Wimbledon 2024 in 4K HDR through BBC iPlayer.

All matches played on Centre Court from 1 July will be broadcast live in the best picture format possible.

The BBC is set to broadcast this year's Wimbledon finals in 4K HDR once more, as all matches played on the Centre Court will once again be shown in the highest picture quality available.

The Beeb first started to show matches in Ultra HD in 2018 as part of a series of tests, which also included World Cup games, but the technology was criticised at the time for latency issues and stuttering. It has come a long way since then, though.

You'll be able to watch the action on Centre Court in 4K and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) HDR from Monday 1 July via BBC iPlayer running on a supported device.

This includes a wide array of Smart TVs and streaming devices, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max or Roku Streaming Stick 4K. You can see a full list of compatible TVs and devices on the BBC's own support pages.

The 4K coverage will also be available on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

All other matches played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during Wimbledon 2024 will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, although they will be presented in Full HD 1080p.

A live Wimbledon Extra channel will be available on iPlayer, the BBC website, app and through the red button. The app for iOS and Android will also feature in-play clips and highlights of the best matches.

"Fans can tune into our extensive and exceptional coverage from Wimbledon this year across BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app," said the corporation's interim director of sport, Philip Bernie.

"Wimbledon is filled with wonderful heritage and always delivers incredible moments. I look forward to seeing what this year’s tournament has in store for us."

Unfortunately for fans of other sports, it doesn't look like the Euros 2024 will get the same treatment. There are currently no plans to broadcast any matches in 4K, although the Beeb has confirmed that coverage will be shown with HLG HDR on BBC iPlayer, but with a HD resolution.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

