Here's where to get a PS5 this Amazon Prime Day 2022

At long last, it's happened! More than 20 months since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and multiple retailers finally have Sony's highly sought-after games console up for sale. Not just one or two online stores, either. At least six at this moment have PS5 stock up for sale. Huzzah!
Check PS5 stock at Amazon now (opens in new tab)
Of course, this is likely a direct result of Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Sony restocking as many retailers as possible in preparation for the mountain of sales and discounts on offer throughout the event, and therefore, the higher number of users surfing the web for deals. Check out what retailers have PS5 stock now below:
Very (opens in new tab)
Very is currently offering standalone PS5 disc consoles (opens in new tab) with no other games needed to make the purchase – a rare offer these days. You can also purchase a console with an additional PS5 DualSense controller or Horizon Forbidden West as add-ons too.
Studio (opens in new tab)
Online-only retailers Studio has one major PS5 bundle (opens in new tab) up for grabs. This is made up of a PS5 disc console with a copy of Gran Turismo 7 and an additional DualSense controller.
BT (opens in new tab)
Get a console from BT? Yes, through BT's online store (opens in new tab), which has consistently been restocking PS5 consoles for months now. The current offering is a PS5 disc console featuring Horizon Forbidden West and another with the same items plus an extra DualSense controller.
You must be a BT customer to make the purchase and are required to sign in to your account to claim a customer code (opens in new tab) before being taken through to an online queue to purchase.
EE (opens in new tab)
Similar to BT, EE has restocked PS5 stock (opens in new tab) on a regular basis for its customers with one PS5 bundle up for grabs right now featuring a disc console and Horizon Forbidden West. As an account holder (opens in new tab), you must head to the purchase page and add it to your pay-as-you-go contract.
Littlewoods (opens in new tab)
A rare restock from Littlewoods now offers pre-orders on PS5 consoles (opens in new tab). You can choose from a PS5 disc console with either Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or an additional DualSense controller. Deliveries will be made on August 5th, 2022.
AO (opens in new tab)
AO usually has quite expensive PS5 bundles and little else – not today, however. It actually has a half-decent offer for a PS5 Digital Edition (opens in new tab) with a 12-month subscription to PS Plus. This is particularly great as the package has just been upgraded to a Netflix-style (opens in new tab)selection of games.
To keep up with all of the latest stock details, head to T3's official PS5 restock tracker to find out where to grab a console next.
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles