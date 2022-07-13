Here's where to get a PS5 this Amazon Prime Day 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At long last, it's happened! More than 20 months since the launch of the PlayStation 5 and multiple retailers finally have Sony's highly sought-after games console up for sale. Not just one or two online stores, either. At least six at this moment have PS5 stock up for sale. Huzzah!

Of course, this is likely a direct result of Amazon Prime Day 2022 with Sony restocking as many retailers as possible in preparation for the mountain of sales and discounts on offer throughout the event, and therefore, the higher number of users surfing the web for deals. Check out what retailers have PS5 stock now below:

Very is currently offering standalone PS5 disc consoles (opens in new tab) with no other games needed to make the purchase – a rare offer these days. You can also purchase a console with an additional PS5 DualSense controller or Horizon Forbidden West as add-ons too.

Get a console from BT? Yes, through BT's online store (opens in new tab), which has consistently been restocking PS5 consoles for months now. The current offering is a PS5 disc console featuring Horizon Forbidden West and another with the same items plus an extra DualSense controller. You must be a BT customer to make the purchase and are required to sign in to your account to claim a customer code (opens in new tab) before being taken through to an online queue to purchase.

A rare restock from Littlewoods now offers pre-orders on PS5 consoles (opens in new tab). You can choose from a PS5 disc console with either Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or an additional DualSense controller. Deliveries will be made on August 5th, 2022.

To keep up with all of the latest stock details, head to T3's official PS5 restock tracker to find out where to grab a console next.

