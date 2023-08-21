What is the the Gua Sha TikTok trend? Skincare expert explains why it's on the rise

As we all know, skincare trends come and go more often than we can count. Some of them work well and some of them don't, but whatever happens, it's always interesting to try them out.

Recently, one practice that has captured the attention of millions on TikTok is Gua Sha. We're big fans of TikTok trends here at T3, but this ancient technique has had 2.5 billion views on the social media platform and is still continuing to grow. To find out more, we spoke to SXCGLO's founder and skincare guru, Farnaz Khan, who shared why this technique is loved by so many in the beauty industry.

Gua Sha offers a natural and effective way to achieve deeply hydrated and radiant skin, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide are embracing it as a go-to solution for their skincare routines. Gua Share involves using a smooth-edged tool, typically made from jade, rose quartz, or other materials, to gently massage the face and body. The technique is designed to improve blood circulation, stimulate lymphatic drainage, and promote overall skin health. As videos demonstrating the art of Gua Sha flood TikTok, users are discovering its ability to provide a natural glow from within, making it an appealing option for those seeking a fresh and hydrated glow.

Skincare guru and founder of SXCGLO, Farnaz Khan said: "We’ve witnessed an incredible surge in interest surrounding Gua Sha on TikTok. People are increasingly drawn to holistic and natural skincare methods, and Gua Sha fits perfectly into this trend. Its hydrating and rejuvenating effects are particularly appearing to those looking for effective solutions to enhance their skin’s health and appearance.

Gua Sha’s benefits go beyond hydration alone. Regular practice of this technique is believed to alleviate muscle tension, reduce the appearance of puffiness, and aid in the absorption of skincare products. With the right technique, Gua Sha can also contribute to sculpting and toning the face, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional beauty procedures.

As the Gua Sha trend continues to flourish on TikTok, it’s clear that the beauty community has found a skincare gem that aligns with their desire for holistic, effective and natural solutions which is something I align myself as I’ve got a halal skincare brand also share similar skincare methods to help my customers achieve their desire skin goals.”

Farnaz Khan has shared that she regularly performs Gua Sha, as it helps reduce inflammation and puffiness on the skin. She has provided her top tips below for effective at-home Gua Sha practice and recommends doing this twice a week.

Here's how you can use your Gua Sha at home:

It's essential to perform Gua Sha only on clean skin. Ensure that your hands and the Gua Sha tool are clean, and use the tool after applying toner and cleansing your skin.

Step 2: apply serum

Apply a generous amount of serum to your face and neck. The serum will facilitate smoother tool movement and protect the skin barrier from pigmentation caused by rubbing.

Step 3: achieving sculpted skin with your Gua Sha

Hold the tool at a 30 to 45-degree angle and gently glide it across your skin. As a rule, all movements should be upward and follow the lymphatic flow. Repeat each movement three to five times before moving on to the next area of your skin.

Jawline and chin: glide your tool upwards from the centre of the chin out to the earlobe to contour the jaw.

Forehead: start at the centre of the forehead and divide it into three sections, then glide your tool outwards.

Cheek: begin at the nose and move upwards in a sweeping motion along the cheeks and cheekbones, progressing outwards toward your ears.

Under eye: start at the inner corner of the eye and glide outwards towards the temple.

Brows: glide upwards along the brow bone, moving from the inside out.

Lips: glide over your lips back and forth about five times for a plumping effect.

Neck: divide your neck into four areas and scrape each section from the bottom up.

